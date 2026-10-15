Trump called Greenland "his own," but Denmark reminded the United States of the ban on oil extraction

Denmark stated that the United States had not obtained special rights to Greenland’s natural resources, despite the recent security agreement. The statement came after U.S. President Donald Trump announced large-scale exploration for oil, gas, and minerals on the island. Reuters reports, as reported by UNN.

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In a post on Truth Social, the American president called Greenland "our new and beautiful" territory and announced preparations for large-scale geological exploration.

Large-scale exploration for oil, gas, and minerals is about to begin Trump wrote, without specifying which companies would be involved in developing the deposits.

Denmark reminded U.S. companies of the restrictions

Denmark’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that the September agreement between the United States, Denmark, and Greenland does not give American investors any advantages in accessing the island’s resources. All projects must comply with local legislation.

Denmark expects a long-term NATO presence in Greenland following an agreement with Trump

At the same time, in 2021 Greenland banned new oil exploration and uranium mining. Local authorities are currently examining whether the American company Greenland Energy can make use of permits issued before the ban was introduced.

The agreement concluded in September provides for an expansion of the American military presence, including the establishment of 2 new bases and the deployment of elements of the "Golden Dome" missile defense system. At the same time, the document confirms Denmark’s sovereignty and the right of Greenland’s residents to self-determination.

Trump announced a large-scale exploration of oil and minerals in Greenland