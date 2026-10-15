Trump called Greenland "his own," but Denmark reminded the United States of the ban on oil extraction
Kyiv • UNN
Trump announced large-scale exploration for oil, gas, and minerals in Greenland. Denmark reminded him of the ban and the absence of any special rights for the United States.
Denmark stated that the United States had not obtained special rights to Greenland’s natural resources, despite the recent security agreement. The statement came after U.S. President Donald Trump announced large-scale exploration for oil, gas, and minerals on the island. Reuters reports, as reported by UNN.
Details
In a post on Truth Social, the American president called Greenland "our new and beautiful" territory and announced preparations for large-scale geological exploration.
Large-scale exploration for oil, gas, and minerals is about to begin
Denmark reminded U.S. companies of the restrictions
Denmark’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that the September agreement between the United States, Denmark, and Greenland does not give American investors any advantages in accessing the island’s resources. All projects must comply with local legislation.
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At the same time, in 2021 Greenland banned new oil exploration and uranium mining. Local authorities are currently examining whether the American company Greenland Energy can make use of permits issued before the ban was introduced.
The agreement concluded in September provides for an expansion of the American military presence, including the establishment of 2 new bases and the deployment of elements of the "Golden Dome" missile defense system. At the same time, the document confirms Denmark’s sovereignty and the right of Greenland’s residents to self-determination.
Trump announced a large-scale exploration of oil and minerals in Greenland14.10.26, 16:15 • 7618 views