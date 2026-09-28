Denmark expects a long-term NATO presence in Greenland following an agreement with Trump

Jeppe Bruus. Photo: REUTERS/Tom Little

Denmark is convinced that NATO will maintain an enhanced presence in Greenland and the wider Arctic region in the long term after signing a security agreement with the United States last week. Danish Defense Minister Jeppe Bruus said this on Monday, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

Earlier this year, NATO launched a mission called "Arctic Sentry" with the aim of intensifying exercises and patrols in the region. The move was intended to ease serious tensions within the military alliance arising from U.S. President Donald Trump's efforts to acquire Greenland.

In an interview with Reuters in Brussels, Danish Defense Minister Jeppe Bruus expressed hope that the "Arctic Sentry" mission would continue beyond next year and become permanent.

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Asked whether he had received clear signals from NATO allies regarding their interest in such a scenario, Bruus said: "At present, we are quite optimistic about the prospects of maintaining an enhanced military presence in Greenland, as well as in the Arctic as a whole."

We add

The agreement signed by Trump and the leaders of Denmark and Greenland at the United Nations last week provides for the United States to establish two additional bases alongside the one already located in this Danish Arctic territory with broad autonomy. At the same time, it also provides for a more important role for NATO.

Bruus noted that this role is important because melting ice as a result of climate change is opening up new shipping routes in the Arctic.

"Growing interest in the Arctic — particularly from Russia, China and others — requires NATO to strengthen its presence in the High North," he said.

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