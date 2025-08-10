$41.460.00
Trump betrayed Ukraine, making the world incomparably more dangerous - The Telegraph

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1094 views

British journalist Daniel Hannan claims that Trump's meeting with the Russian dictator in Alaska is a defeat for Ukraine and Western values. According to his predictions, Putin will retain most of the captured territories, and the US will stop supplying weapons to Ukraine.

Trump betrayed Ukraine, making the world incomparably more dangerous - The Telegraph

No US president has done more to weaken the West again than Donald Trump. It will take decades to repair the damage done. British journalist and politician Daniel Hannan writes about this for The Telegraph, UNN reports.

Details

In his opinion, the White House's decision to arrange a meeting between Trump and the Russian dictator in Alaska is a direct defeat not only for Ukraine, but also for Western values.

Aggression is rewarded. Borders are changed by force. A fragile dictatorship has defeated a Western alliance with a combined economy forty times larger than its own

- the article says.

According to the author, the general outlines of the proposed ceasefire agreement can be seen from leaks in both American and Russian media.

Putin will keep most of what he has seized – not only the territories he occupied in 2014, but also much of the land he has conquered since 2022. ... Sanctions will be eased, and we may even see more economic cooperation between the US and Russia than before 2014. In any case, the US will stop supplying weapons to Ukraine

- Hannan predicts.

He adds that these concessions will be a colossal victory for Russia, "regardless of what is decided regarding Ukraine's NATO aspirations, official recognition of Russian sovereignty in Crimea, or exactly where the frozen lines are."

Recall

According to The Wall Street Journal, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin presented the administration of President Donald Trump with a proposal for a ceasefire in Ukraine, which provides for significant territorial concessions from Ukraine. This refers to the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

In turn, The Economist reported that Putin proposed a limited ceasefire in the air and at sea ahead of a meeting with US President Donald Trump.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

