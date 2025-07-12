$41.820.00
Trump announced the introduction of 30% tariffs on goods from the EU and Mexico

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1140 views

Starting August 1, the United States is imposing 30% tariffs on goods imported from the European Union and Mexico. President Donald Trump announced this on social media, expanding tariff restrictions to a number of countries.

Trump announced the introduction of 30% tariffs on goods from the EU and Mexico

Goods imported from both the European Union and Mexico will face a 30% US customs duty starting August 1. This was announced by US President Donald Trump on social media, according to UNN.

Details

As The Guardian writes, the EU hoped to reach a comprehensive trade agreement with the US for the 27-nation bloc.

US-EU trade deal on the verge of collapse: Bloomberg learns of stumbling blocks12.07.25, 02:23 • 5462 views

Earlier this week, the US president announced new tariffs for a number of countries, including Japan, South Korea, Canada, and Brazil, as well as a 50% copper tariff.

Trump threatened 35% tariffs on goods from Canada in a new round of trade war11.07.25, 11:03 • 4734 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

EconomyNews of the World
The Guardian
Mexico
Brazil
Donald Trump
European Union
South Korea
Canada
Japan
United States
Tesla
