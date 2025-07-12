Trump announced the introduction of 30% tariffs on goods from the EU and Mexico

Goods imported from both the European Union and Mexico will face a 30% US customs duty starting August 1. This was announced by US President Donald Trump on social media, according to UNN.

Details

As The Guardian writes, the EU hoped to reach a comprehensive trade agreement with the US for the 27-nation bloc.

Earlier this week, the US president announced new tariffs for a number of countries, including Japan, South Korea, Canada, and Brazil, as well as a 50% copper tariff.

