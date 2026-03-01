Truck crashes into car in Rivne region, casualties reported

A fatal road accident involving a truck and a car occurred in Rivne region, killing two people, UNN reports with reference to the Rivne region police.

Details

The accident happened today, March 1, at about 6 p.m. in the village of Varkovychi on the Kyiv-Chop highway.

It is preliminarily known that two people died as a result of the collision between a truck and a car: their bodies were unblocked by rescuers.

The circumstances of the accident and the presence of other victims are being established by the investigator of the investigative department.

