Road accident fatalities involving motorcycles in Ukraine increased by 83%

Last year, 438 people died in road accidents in Ukraine. The accidents occurred, in particular, involving motor vehicles. Dmytro Kupyra, program director of the NGO "Life", stated this during a press conference at the Ukrainian Crisis Media Center, UNN reports.

Details

As Kupyra noted, the vast majority of those killed in road accidents involving motor vehicles are young people who could have benefited Ukraine.

What scares us most is the negative trend that last year the mortality rate increased by 11%. In total, about 9 people die on Ukrainian roads every day. What is the risk of mortality due to road accidents involving motor vehicles? The fact that over the past 5 years it has increased by 83%. If in 2021, according to calculations, 8 people per 1 million Ukrainians died in similar accidents, then in 2025 this figure will be 14 people per 1 million - says the expert.

According to him, one of the factors for such a rapid increase in the number of road accidents involving motorcycles and mopeds is the increased use of these types of transport.

We are not saying that they should not be used. On the contrary, we understand that this type of transport will only develop. But to reduce or even stop the dynamics of road accident growth, safe motorcycle helmets are needed. Those helmets that do not meet safety standards will not save the driver. There is a risk that a person in such a case will die, or suffer body injuries, including the face, or even become disabled. Even at a small, permitted speed, injuries can be sustained if the helmet does not meet safety standards - Kupyra stated.

In his opinion, Ukraine should review the requirements for standardizing motorcycle helmets.

The government's introduction of clear standards for motorcycle helmets will provide understanding for sellers of these helmets, as well as for drivers and passengers of motor vehicles and law enforcement officers - whether these helmets meet the specified standards - says the expert.

Recall

Since 2019, Ukraine has strengthened responsibility for violating child transportation rules. The fine for such a violation is 510 hryvnias, and for a repeated violation - 850 hryvnias.