Road accident fatalities involving motorcycles in Ukraine increased by 83%

Exclusive
11:56 AM • 2734 views
Peace talks between Ukraine and Russia - when to expect a ceasefire
Exclusive
11:18 AM • 8050 views
Odrex Clinic at the center of a new scandal: law enforcement investigates unauthorized land seizure
09:49 AM • 12770 views
General Staff confirms hit on GRAU arsenal with Flamingo missiles and Russian defense industry enterprise
09:16 AM • 21939 views
Ukrainian Heraskevych called IOC disqualification at the 2026 Olympics the "price of dignity"Photo
08:30 AM • 68198 views
Olympics 2026: IOC officially announced Geraskevych's disqualification
Exclusive
February 11, 07:42 PM • 46078 views
Thousands of hryvnias in tips written off: Glovo reports technical glitch, promises to return money
February 11, 05:25 PM • 56779 views
Heraskevych stated that he will compete at the 2026 Olympics only in a "memory helmet" despite the threat of disqualification
February 11, 05:07 PM • 44760 views
Glovo automatically debits thousands for delivery "tips" and does not refund the money - Ukrainians are outragedPhoto
February 11, 04:28 PM • 35159 views
Family of serviceman Nazar Daletsky does not have to return payments to the state - Ministry of Defense
February 11, 02:43 PM • 29976 views
Zelenskyy named territories as a matter for future negotiations with the US, expects a meeting on "Tuesday or Wednesday"
Publications
Exclusives
Putin subordinates Rosgvardia and EMERCOM to Chief of General Staff Gerasimov - ISWFebruary 12, 04:02 AM • 36888 views
Vladyslav Heraskevych urged the IOC to end the scandal and provide generators to UkraineVideo08:05 AM • 12295 views
Ukrainian Heraskevych out of 2026 Olympics due to 'memory helmet' ban, plans appeal to CAS08:19 AM • 16860 views
Alina Grosu revealed the gender of her firstborn to the song "Voloshky"Video08:43 AM • 25441 views
Expert explained why benefits for the aviation industry are an investment, not budget losses11:15 AM • 9418 views
Expert explained why benefits for the aviation industry are an investment, not budget losses11:15 AM • 9786 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspendedFebruary 11, 01:50 PM • 62859 views
From "Doctor P" to "Odrex Case": 5 High-Profile Medical ScandalsPhotoFebruary 11, 12:28 PM • 56026 views
Why hundreds of thousands of pensioners had their payments suspended and how to restore themFebruary 11, 10:54 AM • 57726 views
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
Exclusive
February 11, 09:00 AM • 66979 views
Alina Grosu revealed the gender of her firstborn to the song "Voloshky"Video08:43 AM • 25622 views
Jennifer Aniston revealed how she stays in shape at 57February 11, 04:53 PM • 31781 views
Rihanna fuels engagement rumors with ring on her fingerPhotoFebruary 11, 02:59 PM • 33398 views
Britney Spears sold the rights to her hits for hundreds of millions of dollarsFebruary 11, 12:28 PM • 33746 views
Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Show performance garnered over 128 million views - MediaFebruary 11, 08:43 AM • 34805 views
Road accident fatalities involving motorcycles in Ukraine increased by 83%

Kyiv • UNN

 • 38 views

Motorcycle accident fatalities have increased by 83% over the past 5 years. According to public activists, requirements for the standardization of motorcycle helmets should be clearly defined.

Road accident fatalities involving motorcycles in Ukraine increased by 83%

Last year, 438 people died in road accidents in Ukraine. The accidents occurred, in particular, involving motor vehicles. Dmytro Kupyra, program director of the NGO "Life", stated this during a press conference at the Ukrainian Crisis Media Center, UNN reports.

Details

As Kupyra noted, the vast majority of those killed in road accidents involving motor vehicles are young people who could have benefited Ukraine.

What scares us most is the negative trend that last year the mortality rate increased by 11%. In total, about 9 people die on Ukrainian roads every day. What is the risk of mortality due to road accidents involving motor vehicles? The fact that over the past 5 years it has increased by 83%. If in 2021, according to calculations, 8 people per 1 million Ukrainians died in similar accidents, then in 2025 this figure will be 14 people per 1 million

 - says the expert.

According to him, one of the factors for such a rapid increase in the number of road accidents involving motorcycles and mopeds is the increased use of these types of transport.

We are not saying that they should not be used. On the contrary, we understand that this type of transport will only develop. But to reduce or even stop the dynamics of road accident growth, safe motorcycle helmets are needed. Those helmets that do not meet safety standards will not save the driver. There is a risk that a person in such a case will die, or suffer body injuries, including the face, or even become disabled. Even at a small, permitted speed, injuries can be sustained if the helmet does not meet safety standards

- Kupyra stated.

In his opinion, Ukraine should review the requirements for standardizing motorcycle helmets.

The government's introduction of clear standards for motorcycle helmets will provide understanding for sellers of these helmets, as well as for drivers and passengers of motor vehicles and law enforcement officers - whether these helmets meet the specified standards

- says the expert.

Recall

Since 2019, Ukraine has strengthened responsibility for violating child transportation rules. The fine for such a violation is 510 hryvnias, and for a repeated violation - 850 hryvnias.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Road traffic accident
Ukraine