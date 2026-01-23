Tomorrow, power outages are planned in all regions of Ukraine. As reported by Ukrenergo, they plan to apply hourly shutdown schedules and power limitation schedules, UNN reports.

Tomorrow, January 24, hourly shutdown schedules and power limitation schedules (for industrial consumers) will be applied in all regions of Ukraine. - the message says.

Ukrenergo emphasized that the reason for introducing the restriction measures is the consequences of Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities.

The situation in the energy system may change. Find out the time and scope of outages at your address on the official pages of the regional power companies in your region, the company summarized.

Energy situation worsened: Ukrenergo explained the reason for emergency blackouts