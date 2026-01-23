Tomorrow, power outages are planned in all regions of Ukraine

$43.170.01
03:12 PM • 4460 views
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?
02:53 PM • 5744 views
Ukraine calls on IAEA to completely isolate Russia and suspend its membership
12:59 PM • 10130 views
Zelenskyy held consultations with the negotiating group before the start of talks in Abu Dhabi
Exclusive
12:48 PM • 17200 views
The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine assures that the participation of internally displaced persons in national elections will not face serious obstacles
12:42 PM • 39754 views
What to do about the Donbas issue: positions of Ukraine, Russia, and the USA
Exclusive
11:40 AM • 19817 views
The platform, created for patients to share their stories about treatment at the scandalous Odrex clinic, has been blocked again
Exclusive
11:04 AM • 22640 views
Blocking of traffic by Polish farmers at the border with Ukraine: no traffic blockages currently recorded
January 23, 08:25 AM • 30836 views
Donbas issue 'key', to be discussed in Abu Dhabi - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
January 23, 08:04 AM • 68507 views
Europe can, Ukraine cannot? Why the IMF demands the removal of subsidies and who will be hit first
January 23, 07:54 AM • 34349 views
Delegations from Ukraine, the US, and Russia are heading to Abu Dhabi for trilateral talks on the war: what is known
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Popular news
In Kyiv, a utility worker was beaten while restoring heat, police are investigating
Adjusted strikes on Kyiv and spied on the Defense Forces: SBU detained an agent of Russian special services
Klitschko urged Kyiv residents to stock up on food and leave the city if possible
"Dreamed of it": Lesia Nikitiuk becomes host of the Eurovision National Selection - who will join her?
Dasha Kvitkova tenderly congratulated her fiancé and "teased" him about their age difference
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?
What to do about the Donbas issue: positions of Ukraine, Russia, and the USA
Europe can, Ukraine cannot? Why the IMF demands the removal of subsidies and who will be hit first
Exclusive
January 23, 08:04 AM • 68508 views
From a "legendary" Oval Office quarrel to understanding and talks about long-range missiles: how Zelenskyy survived a year of negotiations with TrumpJanuary 22, 04:50 PM • 65190 views
How Ukraine is being helped to survive the winter of 2026: light, warmth, and international solidarityJanuary 22, 02:43 PM • 67900 views
Dasha Kvitkova tenderly congratulated her fiancé and "teased" him about their age difference
"Dreamed of it": Lesia Nikitiuk becomes host of the Eurovision National Selection - who will join her?
"I have a job, friends, parents": "The Bachelor" finalist revealed if she is still in love with Taras Tsymbalyuk
New members of the 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame announced
"Scream 7" is coming to the big screens soon: which star heroes of the franchise will take part in the new installment
Tomorrow, power outages are planned in all regions of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 522 views

On January 24, scheduled power outages and capacity restrictions will be applied in all regions of Ukraine. The reason is the consequences of Russian attacks on energy facilities.

Tomorrow, power outages are planned in all regions of Ukraine

Tomorrow, power outages are planned in all regions of Ukraine. As reported by Ukrenergo, they plan to apply hourly shutdown schedules and power limitation schedules, UNN reports.

Tomorrow, January 24, hourly shutdown schedules and power limitation schedules (for industrial consumers) will be applied in all regions of Ukraine.

- the message says.

Ukrenergo emphasized that the reason for introducing the restriction measures is the consequences of Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities.

The situation in the energy system may change. Find out the time and scope of outages at your address on the official pages of the regional power companies in your region, the company summarized.

Energy situation worsened: Ukrenergo explained the reason for emergency blackouts23.01.26, 15:28 • 1812 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkraineEconomy
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Ukrenergo
Ukraine