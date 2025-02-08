Today Ukraine will choose a representative for Eurovision 2025: where to watch the final and how to vote

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 12750 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 61621 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 101979 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 105405 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 122899 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102148 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 129116 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103522 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113297 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116904 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 106080 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 102506 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 87911 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 111537 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 105954 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 12750 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 122899 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 129116 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 162192 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 152336 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 2793 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 105954 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 111537 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138349 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 140126 views
Actual
Today Ukraine will choose a representative for Eurovision 2025: where to watch the final and how to vote

Today Ukraine will choose a representative for Eurovision 2025: where to watch the final and how to vote

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 107451 views

The final of the National Selection for Eurovision 2025 will take place today at 18:30. The show will feature 10 finalists and Ukrainian showbiz stars, and the winner will be determined by the jury and viewers via Diia and SMS.

The winner of the National Selection for the Eurovision Song Contest 2025 will be announced today. The evening of the National Selection will begin at 18:00, UNN reports with reference to Suspilne.

Half an hour before the final of the National Selection, at 18:00, the audience will be able to watch the pre-show. The host of the Eurovision Ukraine video blog, Anna Tullieva, will share the details of the preparations for the final. At 18:30, the broadcast of the final of the National Selection for Eurovision 2025 will start, hosted by Timur Miroshnichenko, Maria Efrosinina and Vasyl Baidak.

The three hosts will be joined by Anna Tulieva, Mark Kutsevalov, Andriy Cherepushchak (Galician Diva), Dasha Kvitkova, Monroe and Max Tkachev.

Star performances

Viewers will enjoy a show program featuring Ukrainian Eurovision stars, as well as performances by 10 finalists of the National Selection: Vlada Sherifa, Abiye, MOLODI, Future Culture, Masha Kondratenko, KHAYAT, FIINKA, KRYLATA, Ziferblat and DK Energetik.

The opening act will be a performance of the song "Smile at Me" by Nazariy Yaremchuk with the participation of nine performers who have represented Ukraine at Eurovision in different years of the country's participation in the contest: Jamala, MELOVIN, Kateryna Pavlenko (Go_A), TVORCHI, Jerry Heil, alyona alyona, Ruslana, Tymofiy Muzychuk (Kalush Orchestra), and Tina Karol.

The audience will also be able to enjoy five bright interval acts from Ukrainian stars: a special performance of the song "Home" by Artem Kotenko, the representative of Ukraine at Junior Eurovision 2024, and music producer Svitlana Tarabarova; the premiere of the new song "Zakrutila" by the winner of Eurovision 2004 Ruslana; the sensational track "Eurosong" from the comedy boy band Badstreet boys; a mega-mix from the music producer of the National Selection for Eurovision 2025 Tina Karol and a performance by JAMALA with a special number dedicated to the 15th anniversary of their creative activity.

When will Ukraine perform at the Eurovision Song Contest in Basel? Results of the draw28.01.25, 15:43 • 24766 views

Where to watch?

You can follow the broadcast of the final:

on the Suspilne Kultura TV channel;

on the Eurovision Ukraine YouTube channel with an exclusive backstage from Anna Tulieva;

on the websites of Suspilne Kultura and Eurovision in Ukraine;

on the Facebook pages of UA:PBC and Eurovision Ukraine;

can be heard on Radio Promin with comments by Dmytro Zakharchenko and Anna Zakletska;

will be available in English on the Eurovision Ukraine YouTube channel, with commentary by Victoria Kryukova, Vadym Kramar and Dmytro Kozhukhar.

Traditionally, the final of the National Selection for Eurovision Song Contest 2025 will be accompanied by sign language interpretation. To ensure inclusivity, sign language dubbing will be available on all Ukrainian-language video broadcasts. Tatyana Zhurkova will be the translator of the conversational studios, while Lada Sokolyuk and Anfisa will be responsible for the adaptation of the songs.

Eurovision Song Contest 2025: songs and order of performances of the national selection finalists announced23.01.25, 16:56 • 25498 views

How to vote for your favorite?

As in previous years, the winner of the National Selection and the representative of Ukraine at Eurovision 2025 will be determined by the results of the jury (50%) and the audience (50%).

The audience will vote in the Diia mobile app and via SMS to the short number 7576. The hosts of the show will inform the viewers about the start and end of the voting on the air of Suspilne Kultura.

The star-studded jury

Jamala, Serhiy Tanchynets, and Kateryna Pavlenko were selected to the jury of the National Selection 2025 by voting in the Diia app.

The 69th Eurovision Song Contest will be held in the Swiss city of Basel. The Eurovision Grand Final will take place on Saturday, May 17, and the semi-finals will be held on May 13 and 15, 2025. The contest will be held at the St. Jakobshalle arena after Nemo won the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 with the song "The Code". Accordingly, 38 countries will take part in the contest, 32 of which will compete in the semifinals. In the grand final, the 20 semi-final winners will be joined by representatives of the Big Five countries: Great Britain, France, Germany, Italy and Spain, as well as last year's winner Switzerland.

Eurovision Song Contest 2025: when to watch, the order of performances and who is currently the favorite03.02.25, 17:14 • 194532 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyCulture
switzerlandSwitzerland
franceFrance
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
italyItaly
spainSpain
germanyGermany
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising