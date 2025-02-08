Today Ukraine will choose a representative for Eurovision 2025: where to watch the final and how to vote

The winner of the National Selection for the Eurovision Song Contest 2025 will be announced today. The evening of the National Selection will begin at 18:00, UNN reports with reference to Suspilne.

Half an hour before the final of the National Selection, at 18:00, the audience will be able to watch the pre-show. The host of the Eurovision Ukraine video blog, Anna Tullieva, will share the details of the preparations for the final. At 18:30, the broadcast of the final of the National Selection for Eurovision 2025 will start, hosted by Timur Miroshnichenko, Maria Efrosinina and Vasyl Baidak.

The three hosts will be joined by Anna Tulieva, Mark Kutsevalov, Andriy Cherepushchak (Galician Diva), Dasha Kvitkova, Monroe and Max Tkachev.

Star performances

Viewers will enjoy a show program featuring Ukrainian Eurovision stars, as well as performances by 10 finalists of the National Selection: Vlada Sherifa, Abiye, MOLODI, Future Culture, Masha Kondratenko, KHAYAT, FIINKA, KRYLATA, Ziferblat and DK Energetik.

The opening act will be a performance of the song "Smile at Me" by Nazariy Yaremchuk with the participation of nine performers who have represented Ukraine at Eurovision in different years of the country's participation in the contest: Jamala, MELOVIN, Kateryna Pavlenko (Go_A), TVORCHI, Jerry Heil, alyona alyona, Ruslana, Tymofiy Muzychuk (Kalush Orchestra), and Tina Karol.

The audience will also be able to enjoy five bright interval acts from Ukrainian stars: a special performance of the song "Home" by Artem Kotenko, the representative of Ukraine at Junior Eurovision 2024, and music producer Svitlana Tarabarova; the premiere of the new song "Zakrutila" by the winner of Eurovision 2004 Ruslana; the sensational track "Eurosong" from the comedy boy band Badstreet boys; a mega-mix from the music producer of the National Selection for Eurovision 2025 Tina Karol and a performance by JAMALA with a special number dedicated to the 15th anniversary of their creative activity.

When will Ukraine perform at the Eurovision Song Contest in Basel? Results of the draw

Where to watch?

You can follow the broadcast of the final:

on the Suspilne Kultura TV channel;

on the Eurovision Ukraine YouTube channel with an exclusive backstage from Anna Tulieva;

on the websites of Suspilne Kultura and Eurovision in Ukraine;

on the Facebook pages of UA:PBC and Eurovision Ukraine;

can be heard on Radio Promin with comments by Dmytro Zakharchenko and Anna Zakletska;

will be available in English on the Eurovision Ukraine YouTube channel, with commentary by Victoria Kryukova, Vadym Kramar and Dmytro Kozhukhar.

Traditionally, the final of the National Selection for Eurovision Song Contest 2025 will be accompanied by sign language interpretation. To ensure inclusivity, sign language dubbing will be available on all Ukrainian-language video broadcasts. Tatyana Zhurkova will be the translator of the conversational studios, while Lada Sokolyuk and Anfisa will be responsible for the adaptation of the songs.

Eurovision Song Contest 2025: songs and order of performances of the national selection finalists announced

How to vote for your favorite?

As in previous years, the winner of the National Selection and the representative of Ukraine at Eurovision 2025 will be determined by the results of the jury (50%) and the audience (50%).

The audience will vote in the Diia mobile app and via SMS to the short number 7576. The hosts of the show will inform the viewers about the start and end of the voting on the air of Suspilne Kultura.

The star-studded jury

Jamala, Serhiy Tanchynets, and Kateryna Pavlenko were selected to the jury of the National Selection 2025 by voting in the Diia app.

The 69th Eurovision Song Contest will be held in the Swiss city of Basel. The Eurovision Grand Final will take place on Saturday, May 17, and the semi-finals will be held on May 13 and 15, 2025. The contest will be held at the St. Jakobshalle arena after Nemo won the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 with the song "The Code". Accordingly, 38 countries will take part in the contest, 32 of which will compete in the semifinals. In the grand final, the 20 semi-final winners will be joined by representatives of the Big Five countries: Great Britain, France, Germany, Italy and Spain, as well as last year's winner Switzerland.

Eurovision Song Contest 2025: when to watch, the order of performances and who is currently the favorite