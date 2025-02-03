ukenru
Eurovision Song Contest 2025: when to watch, the order of performances and who is currently the favorite

Eurovision Song Contest 2025: when to watch, the order of performances and who is currently the favorite

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 194533 views

On February 8, the final of the National Selection for Eurovision 2025 will take place, where 10 performers will compete. According to bookmakers, the main contender is Ziferblat with the song Bird of Pray.

On Saturday, February 8, Ukraine will choose its representative at the 69th Eurovision Song Contest to be held in Basel, Switzerland. Ten performers will compete in the final of the national selection, and the bookmakers' favorite is currently the band Ziferblat, UNN reports.

Broadcast schedule:

- 18:00 - Pre-show: Eurovision Ukraine vlog host Anna Tullieva will share exclusive details of the preparation for the final, show the backstage and the scope of work on the contest.

- 18:30 - Start of the National Selection Final. It will be hosted by: Maria Efrosinina, host of Eurovision 2005 in Kyiv, Timur Miroshnichenko, the official "voice" of Eurovision in Ukraine, and Vasyl Baidak, a stand-up comedian.

The order of performances was determined by drawing lots:

1. Vlad Sheriff - Wind of change

2. Abyei - Home

3. MOLODI - my sea

4. Future Culture - Waste My Time

5. Masha Kondratenko - No Time to Cry

6. KHAYAT - HONOR

7. FIINKA - Culture

8. KRYLATA - STAY TRUE

9. Ziferblat - Bird of Pray

10. "DK Energetik - Salt

Some participants already have experience in the National Selection. For example, KHAYAT is participating for the third time. And FIЇNKA is participating for the second time, they were a finalist in 2023. Ziferblat is also participating for the second time - they were the runners-up in the National Selection 2024.

Moldova will not participate in the Eurovision Song Contest 202522.01.25, 15:12 • 29912 views

The composition of the National Selection 2025 jury

Viewers chose three judges in the Diia app. A total of 442,374 Ukrainians took part in the voting.

The performances will be judged by Eurovision Song Contest 2016 winner Jamala (156,048 votes, 35.28%), Bez Obmezhen band leader Serhiy Tanchynets (89,516 votes, 20.24%) and Go_A vocalist Kateryna Pavlenko (52,359 votes, 11.84%).

The music producer was the representative of Ukraine at Eurovision 2006, singer Tina Karol.

Girl who survived Hamas attack to represent Israel at Eurovision Song Contest23.01.25, 10:14 • 31874 views

This year, you will see one of the most beautiful scenes in the history of the Ukrainian National Selection. A green room will appear in the center of our hall, where 10 "delegations" of the finalists will relive the most emotional moments of the show in front of the audience. This year's selection is not just a music contest, but a moment of unity for the country. We want to showcase the uniqueness of Ukrainian music and prove that our creative industry is worthy of global attention

- said creative producer German Nenov.

In 2023, Nenov created interval numbers for the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 in Birmingham.

The show will also feature five interval performances, but their performers are still being kept secret.

Bookmakers' forecast

On January 30, bookmakers updated their bets on the winner of the National Selection. Currently, Ziferblat (Bird of Pray) is in the lead with odds of 2.00. The day before, Masha Kondratenko (No Time to Cry) was the first.

How to vote for your favorite artist?

The winner will be determined equally by the jury and the audience (50/50).

In the Diia app (for users aged 14 and older):

- Go to the Services > section of the Survey.

- Choose your favorite artist and vote.

Voting via SMS:

- Send the number of the selected artist to 7576.

Add

The Eurovision Song Contest 2025 Grand Final will take place on May 17 in Basel, with the semi-finals on May 13 and 15 at the St. Jakobshalle.

The competition will involve 38 countries, of which 32 will compete in the semifinals. The United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and Switzerland, the winner of the 2024 edition, will automatically qualify for the final.

When will Ukraine perform at the Eurovision Song Contest in Basel? Results of the draw28.01.25, 15:43 • 24766 views

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

CulturePublications
switzerlandSwitzerland
franceFrance
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
italyItaly
spainSpain
germanyGermany
ukraineUkraine

