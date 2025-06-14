$41.490.02
"Time to stop": UN Secretary-General calls on Israel and Iran

Kyiv • UNN

 • 228 views

Antonio Guterres called on Israel and Iran for peace and diplomacy. Iran threatens to attack countries that will defend Israel.

"Time to stop": UN Secretary-General calls on Israel and Iran

UN Secretary-General António Guterres called on Israel and Iran to stop escalating the conflict. This is reported by UNN.

Details

In the social network X, Guterres noted that "peace and diplomacy must prevail" in the world.

Bombing of Iranian nuclear facilities by Israel. Iran launched missile strikes on Tel Aviv. Enough escalation. Time to stop

- UN Secretary General.

Iran crossed "red lines" by attacking civilians - Israeli Defense Minister13.06.25, 23:38 • 2558 views

Meanwhile, an unnamed senior Iranian official told CNN that Iran will step up its attacks on Israel and target regional bases of any country "that tries to defend it."

"Iran reserves the right - in accordance with international law - to respond decisively to this regime. Any country that tries to protect the regime from Iranian operations will in turn see its regional bases and positions become new targets," the interlocutor of the publication said.

Let us remind

According to CNN, the American military helped intercept Iranian missiles launched at Israel. One of the Israeli sources reported that other countries in the region also supported Israeli air defense.

Iran attacked Israel with dozens of missiles overnight: explosions in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem14.06.25, 02:41 • 1292 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
