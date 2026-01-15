$43.180.08
07:44 PM
"Time to start drinking": Kaja Kallas congratulated MEPs on the holidays in an unusual way

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2 views

In a private conversation with leaders of the European Parliament's political groups, EU diplomacy chief Kaja Kallas noted that it might be time to start drinking. According to her, this is due to current world events.

"Time to start drinking": Kaja Kallas congratulated MEPs on the holidays in an unusual way

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, in a private conversation with political group leaders in the European Parliament, said that although she is not a big fan of drinking, now might be the time to start, given events around the world. This is reported by Politico, informs UNN.

Details

According to the publication's sources, Kallas made this statement during an informal discussion that took place after MEPs began to congratulate each other on the New Year.

She was speaking at about the same time as the foreign ministers of Greenland and Denmark were meeting with US Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio regarding Donald Trump's threats to seize the Arctic island

- the article says.

It is indicated that in response, MEPs noted that, apparently, "the new year will not be so happy."

Recall

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas stated that Russia's use of the "Oreshnik" missile is an escalation against Ukraine and a warning to Europe and the United States.

EU reacts to Maduro's arrest: Kallas calls for restraint and adherence to international law03.01.26, 19:17 • 13883 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
New Year
War in Ukraine
Greenland
Marco Rubio
J. D. Vance
Kaya Kallas
European Parliament
Donald Trump
Denmark
Europe
United States
Ukraine