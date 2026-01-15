"Time to start drinking": Kaja Kallas congratulated MEPs on the holidays in an unusual way

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, in a private conversation with political group leaders in the European Parliament, said that although she is not a big fan of drinking, now might be the time to start, given events around the world. This is reported by Politico, informs UNN.

According to the publication's sources, Kallas made this statement during an informal discussion that took place after MEPs began to congratulate each other on the New Year.

She was speaking at about the same time as the foreign ministers of Greenland and Denmark were meeting with US Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio regarding Donald Trump's threats to seize the Arctic island - the article says.

It is indicated that in response, MEPs noted that, apparently, "the new year will not be so happy."

