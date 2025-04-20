$41.380.00
Easter in Ukraine: how Ukrainians celebrate the Resurrection holiday in the fourth year of the large-scale war
03:00 AM • 218 views

Easter in Ukraine: how Ukrainians celebrate the Resurrection holiday in the fourth year of the large-scale war

April 19, 06:41 PM • 10459 views

Thirty days can give peace a chance: Zelensky suggested the possibility of extending the truce and named the condition

April 19, 03:10 PM • 23574 views

Another 277 soldiers returned home from Russian captivity - Zelenskyy

April 19, 03:04 PM • 27856 views

Five cool anthology series: what to watch in your free time

April 19, 02:56 PM • 20417 views

'Shaheds' in our sky - the real attitude towards Easter and human lives: Zelensky reacted to Putin's 'truce'

April 19, 02:01 PM • 20273 views

Putin announced an "Easter truce" for 30 hours

April 19, 11:37 AM • 17712 views

Holy Fire descended in Jerusalem

April 18, 05:00 PM • 75998 views

A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story

April 18, 01:41 PM • 85601 views

The State Statistics Service reported how much the prices for Easter cake ingredients have increased in a year

April 18, 01:23 PM • 85047 views

Easter 2025: where and when to watch the online broadcast of church services

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

TikTok popularity of Dubai chocolate led to a global pistachio shortage

Kyiv • UNN

 • 438 views

The viral popularity of Dubai pistachio chocolate has caused a global shortage of nuts and rising prices. Demand has depleted supplies, which were already low due to previous poor harvests.

TikTok popularity of Dubai chocolate led to a global pistachio shortage

Rapid popularity of Dubai chocolate in social media has led to a global pistachio supply crisis, causing a sharp rise in prices and a shortage of this nut. The Financial Times writes about this, reports UNN.

Details

Bars of Dubai chocolate are a combination of pistachio cream, kataifi dough, and milk chocolate. They had rather modest success after their launch in 2021 by the Emirati boutique chocolatier FIX - until a video on TikTok turned them into a global sensation. The clip, published in December 2023, garnered over 120 million views and caused the worldwide popularity of Dubai chocolate, giving rise to numerous fakes.

It is noted that due to the excitement around Dubai chocolate, prices for pistachio kernels jumped in a year from $7.65 per pound to approximately $10.30 per pound.

The pistachio world is currently effectively depleted

- said Giles Hacking of nut trader CG Hacking.

Pistachio stocks were already shrinking after last year's poor harvest in the USA, the leading nut exporter.

The U.S. harvest was also of higher quality than usual, leaving fewer cheap unshelled kernels which are usually sold as ingredients for chocolate and other products. 

There weren't many offers, so when Dubai chocolate appeared, and chocolatiers bought up all the kernels they could get their hands on... this left the rest of the world in short supply

– said Hacking.

Iran, the world's second-largest producer, exported 40 percent more pistachios to the UAE in the six months up to March 2025 than in the full 12 months before that, according to Iran customs data.

The Iranian Pistachio Producers Association reported that the shortage is a sharp turn of events compared to 2023, when the global supply of pistachios exceeded demand and led to a drop in prices. 

Due to the surplus, various by-products became available, such as pistachio oil and paste, which could be used in a wide range of pistachio-based products. This was around the same time Dubai Chocolate was launched, and gradually it became viral worldwide.

Recall

The Cologne District Court prohibited the Aldi Süd chain from selling chocolate under the name "Dubai", which is produced in Turkey. Only sweets produced directly in Dubai can have such a name.

The leading Swiss chocolate manufacturer will raise prices in 2025.04.03.25, 13:22 • 20493 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

EconomyNews of the World
TikTok
Financial Times
Dubai
United Arab Emirates
Turkey
United States
Iran
