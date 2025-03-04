The leading Swiss chocolate manufacturer will raise prices in 2025.
Lindt&Spruengli announced a significant price increase for chocolate in 2025 due to rising cocoa costs. The previous increase of 6.3% in 2024 proved to be insufficient.
Swiss chocolate manufacturer Lindt & Spruengli (LISN.S) will raise prices on its products in the double-digit percentage range during 2025. This move is aimed at offsetting the high prices of cocoa. This was reported by Reuters, as noted by UNN.
According to the company's Chief Financial Officer, Martin Hug, Lindt raised prices by 6.3% in 2024, but this was not enough to compensate for the sharp rise in cocoa bean prices.
"In the future, we will need further price increases... we will implement a double-digit price increase in 2025," Hug told reporters.
He stated that chocolate will be more expensive in the future than it was two or three years ago, and this applies not only to Lindt chocolate but to chocolate in general.
Supplement
Cocoa beans became the most profitable commodity in the world in 2024. The price of cocoa outpaced the growth of the US stock market and Bitcoin. The increase in value was driven by drought, diseases, and structural problems in West Africa—the largest cocoa exporter in the world.
Reminder
In 2024, the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption added another Swiss chocolate and cocoa products manufacturer, Barry Callebaut, to the list of international sponsors of the war. The company operated three factories in Russia and paid taxes to its budget. In particular, after the onset of the full-scale invasion, Barry Callebaut supplied chocolate to the aggressor under the guise of essential goods.