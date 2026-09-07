Thousands of canceled flights and closed airports: travel to Indonesia threatened by a volcanic eruption

In Indonesia, around 2,300 flights have been delayed, canceled or diverted due to the eruption of Anak Krakatau volcano, and the effects of the transport collapse have already affected more than 270,000 passengers. UNN reports this, citing Reuters, AP and Indonesian services.

Seven airports remain closed, including two in the Jakarta area. Authorities are warning of a high likelihood of further eruptions.

Details

As of September 7, seven airports are not operating, including the capital’s main international airport, Soekarno-Hatta, and Halim Perdanakusuma in Jakarta, as well as airports in the provinces of Lampung, Banten and West Java.

Initially, a decision was made to close eight airports due to the spread of ash. One of them, Atung Bungsu in South Sumatra, resumed operations on the morning of September 7.

Authorities warned that it is difficult to predict the exact time when air traffic will be fully restored. The decision will depend on wind direction, weather conditions and the concentration of volcanic ash in the air. More than 270,000 passengers have currently been affected by flight cancellations.

The scale of the transport crisis continues to grow

While Indonesia’s Ministry of Transportation previously reported that approximately 170,000 passengers had had their trips disrupted, the latest figures show that the number has exceeded 270,000. Overall, around 2,300 flights have been canceled, delayed or diverted.

The situation remains particularly difficult at Soekarno-Hatta Airport, which handles Jakarta’s main international passenger traffic. There alone, the effects of the eruption have affected around 1,000 flights. A number of major carriers, including Singapore Airlines, Malaysia Airlines, AirAsia and Lion Group airlines, canceled or postponed flights to Jakarta. Some passengers were forced to spend the night in terminals. Airlines provided people with food and drinks and, in some cases, arranged transfers to hotels.

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To ease pressure on the transport system, Indonesian authorities placed five alternative airports into 24-hour operation. They are planned to be used to receive flights that cannot operate due to the closure of airspace around the capital.

The eruption of Anak Krakatau volcano: how it unfolded

The most intense phase of the eruption of Anak Krakatau volcano, located in the Sunda Strait between the islands of Java and Sumatra, began late in the evening of September 4 and lasted about 25 hours. According to Indonesia’s Geological Agency, the continuous phase of the eruption has already ended; however, as of September 7, periodic emissions of volcanic ash, underground tremors and other signs of activity are being recorded. Experts consider the likelihood of further eruptions to be high.

During the most active phase, the ash column rose to a height of up to 15 kilometers. Volcanic ash was also detected in the airspace around Jakarta, posing a direct threat to civil aviation.

What difficulties has the country faced because of the volcanic ash

The effects of the eruption have already been felt beyond the transport sector. Volcanic ash fell in Jakarta and in the provinces of Banten, West Java and Lampung. Local residents were urged to wear protective masks and goggles, avoid prolonged outdoor exposure, cover water reservoirs and exercise caution on the roads because of reduced visibility. The media also report cases of eye irritation among the population.

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As of September 7, Jakarta schools have switched to remote learning. Educational institutions in neighboring regions affected by the ash have also been authorized to make similar decisions.

The eruption has also affected fishing. Some local fishermen have refused to go out to sea.

At the same time, ferry services across the Sunda Strait continue to operate. Ships have been ordered not to approach Anak Krakatau closer than three kilometers.

What is the situation in Indonesia now

The third of four volcanic hazard levels is in effect for Anak Krakatau. The public is prohibited from approaching the volcano closer than three kilometers. The main risks remain new explosive eruptions, falling fragments of volcanic rock, heavy ash, and possible lava flows.

At the same time, Indonesian authorities are currently not detecting any immediate threat of a tsunami.

Context

Anak Krakatau, whose name translates as "child of Krakatau," formed in the caldera of the legendary Krakatau volcano after the catastrophic eruption of 1883. The tsunami caused by the volcano then claimed the lives of more than 36,000 people. In December 2018, the partial collapse of Anak Krakatau also triggered a tsunami in the Sunda Strait. More than 400 people died as a result of the disaster.

In addition to Anak Krakatau, activity was also recorded on September 6 at Mount Semeru in East Java, approximately 850 kilometers away. The third hazard level has also been established for Semeru.

Despite the simultaneous activity of several volcanoes in Indonesia, the authorities attribute the current large-scale disruptions to air traffic and airport operations specifically to the eruption of Anak Krakatau.

The Anak Krakatau volcano has awakened in Indonesia: operations at Jakarta Airport have been suspended