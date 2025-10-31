Dmitry Peskov, spokesman for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, reacted to reports of the cancellation of a meeting with US President Donald Trump in Hungary on October 31. This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian "media".

Details

Answering questions from Russian "media" about the reasons for the cancellation of the meeting and its postponement, Peskov said that "one should focus on official formulations, and not on newspaper assessments."

There were completely different formulations and completely different assessments - Peskov said.

Recall

Recently, the Financial Times reported that the summit between Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump, which was planned in the Hungarian capital Budapest, was canceled. The reasons are the tough demands of the Russians regarding Ukraine. The decision was made after a tense telephone conversation between high-ranking diplomats of the two countries.

Addition

As Bloomberg reported, US President Donald Trump plans to meet with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on November 8.