There are no enemy ships in the Black and Azov Seas - Navy

A dog that bit children in Brovary is looking for a family: what is known about the dog
May 6, 02:29 PM

A dog that bit children in Brovary is looking for a family: what is known about the dog

May 6, 02:23 PM

Friedrich Merz was elected Chancellor of Germany on his second attempt

May 6, 02:11 PM

EU has presented a roadmap for phasing out Russian energy: this includes Russian natural gas, uranium and "shadow fleet"

May 6, 01:27 PM

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, more than 460 athletes and members of sports teams have not returned to Ukraine – Ministry of Sports

May 6, 12:34 PM

Ukraine has returned 205 soldiers from Russian captivity - Zelensky

May 6, 11:40 AM

Refurbished in Ukraine: a global trend gaining momentum in Ukraine and the world

May 6, 10:24 AM

Dog attack in Brovary: children have returned to school, the animal has been taken under supervision In Brovary, Kyiv region, the two children who were attacked by a dog on May 30 have returned to school. The animal is currently under the supervision of veterinarians. This was reported by Suspilne with reference to the Brovary City Council. It is noted that the condition of the injured children is satisfactory. "The children are in a normal psychological state, they have returned to their studies. The dog is now under supervision, veterinarians are monitoring it," the City Council said. As a reminder, on May 30, in Brovary, a dog attacked two children. The animal bit a girl and a boy, causing injuries of varying severity. The children were hospitalized. According to preliminary information, the dog had owners. The police opened criminal proceedings over the attack.

May 6, 09:43 AM

The Vatican is preparing to elect a Pope: should Ukraine pin its hopes on Francis' successor?

May 6, 07:11 AM

Guys are stuffing their pockets: the Verkhovna Rada's agrarian committee is interested in schemes at the State Land Bank

May 6, 05:57 AM

What to give for Mother's Day: the best gift ideas

Trump mentioned the dispute with Zelensky and insisted that the tense meeting with the Canadian Prime Minister was something else

May 6, 05:57 PM

Fatal accident in Kyiv on Stolychne Highway: there are dead and injured

May 6, 06:25 PM

Explosions Reported in Kyiv: Enemy Strikes with Ballistic Missiles

10:10 PM

Ballistic strike on Kyiv: fire broke out, there are victims

10:31 PM

In Kyiv, drone fragments fell on a residential building, a fire broke out

01:44 AM
Science without borders: how the agricultural partnership between Ukraine and the EU brings new achievements

May 6, 03:56 PM

The reform of ARMA is facing resistance from the agency's leadership: why Olena Duma is blocking changes

May 6, 02:59 PM

Refurbished in Ukraine: a global trend gaining momentum in Ukraine and the world

May 6, 11:40 AM

The Vatican is preparing to elect a Pope: should Ukraine pin its hopes on Francis' successor?
May 6, 09:43 AM

What to give for Mother's Day: the best gift ideas

May 6, 05:57 AM
Donald Trump

Pete Hegseth

Pope Francis

Friedrich Merz

Joe Biden

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

Poland

GTA VI: Second Trailer Released

May 6, 01:46 PM

Timothée Chalamet skipped the Met Gala for an NBA game while Kylie Jenner shone at the event

May 6, 09:05 AM

Met Gala 2025: celebrities impressed with their looks, Rihanna announced her third pregnancy

May 6, 05:59 AM

Netflix released a teaser for the final season of "Squid Game": release date

May 6, 05:16 AM

Sasha Bo's ex-husband is getting married for the second time

May 5, 08:19 PM
COVID-19

ChatGPT

Facebook

Telegram

Shahed-136

There are no enemy ships in the Black and Azov Seas - Navy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28 views

In the Mediterranean Sea, 3 enemy ships are on duty, one of them with "Caliber" missiles. Russia ignores maritime norms, turning off ship identification, creating a threat to navigation.

There are no enemy ships in the Black and Azov Seas - Navy

As of 06:00 on 07.05.2025, there are no enemy ships in the Black and Azov Seas. This is reported by the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine), reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that there are 3 enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea, 1 of which is a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 8 missiles.

During the day, in the interests of the Russian Federation, the Kerch Strait was crossed by: to the Black Sea - 13 ships, 7 of which continued to move in the direction of the Bosphorus; to the Sea of Azov - 6 ships, 3 of which were moving from the Bosphorus

- the message says.

The Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine emphasizes that the aggressor country continues to ignore international maritime norms, in particular, the requirements of the SOLAS Convention of 1974, by disabling automatic identification systems on ships. This creates a threat to the safety of navigation and violates the principles of open navigation.

Let us remind

On March 25, the United States and Ukraine agreed on measures to ensure safe navigation in the Black Sea. In particular, it is planned to exclude the use of force and prevent the use of commercial vessels for military purposes in the Black Sea.

Earlier, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the cessation of fire in the Black Sea is one of Ukraine's greatest achievements in the negotiation process.

In the port of St. Petersburg, an icebreaker seriously damaged another vessel during a "festival"07.05.25, 02:01

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War
Kalibr (missile family)
Sea of Azov
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Black Sea
Bosporus
Ukraine
