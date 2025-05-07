There are no enemy ships in the Black and Azov Seas - Navy

As of 06:00 on 07.05.2025, there are no enemy ships in the Black and Azov Seas. This is reported by the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine), reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that there are 3 enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea, 1 of which is a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 8 missiles.

During the day, in the interests of the Russian Federation, the Kerch Strait was crossed by: to the Black Sea - 13 ships, 7 of which continued to move in the direction of the Bosphorus; to the Sea of Azov - 6 ships, 3 of which were moving from the Bosphorus - the message says.

The Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine emphasizes that the aggressor country continues to ignore international maritime norms, in particular, the requirements of the SOLAS Convention of 1974, by disabling automatic identification systems on ships. This creates a threat to the safety of navigation and violates the principles of open navigation.

Let us remind

On March 25, the United States and Ukraine agreed on measures to ensure safe navigation in the Black Sea. In particular, it is planned to exclude the use of force and prevent the use of commercial vessels for military purposes in the Black Sea.

Earlier, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the cessation of fire in the Black Sea is one of Ukraine's greatest achievements in the negotiation process.

In the port of St. Petersburg, an icebreaker seriously damaged another vessel during a "festival"