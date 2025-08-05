There are active combat zones: Demchenko spoke about the situation in Kharkiv Oblast

Russians do not stop trying to advance deep into Ukrainian territory in the Vovchansk direction and in the direction of the settlement of Stroivka. However, thanks to the Defense Forces, the enemy fails to advance deep into Kharkiv region. This was stated by the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service Andriy Demchenko on the air of the telethon, reports UNN.

If we talk about the entire border with Russia, this applies to Sumy, Kharkiv, Chernihiv regions, it should be noted that these territories are shelled daily - said Demchenko.

He noted that in the direction of Sumy and Kharkiv regions, aviation is actively used to deliver strikes.

Separate sections within these two regions are also marked by enemy attempts to advance or act more actively along the border line. There are active combat zones. In particular, in the direction of Kharkiv region, if we talk about the units where (military - ed.) of our department are located, it is the Vovchansk direction, as well as the direction of the settlement of Stroivka, where the enemy does not stop trying to advance deep into the territory of our state, using infantry groups for this, the enemy does not use equipment. But thanks to the resilience, heroism of Ukrainian soldiers, including border guards, the enemy fails to advance deep into Ukraine, this region directly - Demchenko said.

Demchenko also commented on what forces the Russians have accumulated on the other side of the border in the border area with Kharkiv and Sumy regions.

Given that the enemy does not use equipment, armored vehicles either in the direction of Sumy region or in the direction of Kharkiv region, it should be understood that either the enemy understands that this equipment will be immediately destroyed, or does not have enough of it, or saves it for further actions. I will note once again that as of now, no assaults with columns of armored vehicles are observed along the border line - said Demchenko.

Demchenko noted that since last year, when the enemy began its active actions in the direction of Vovchansk and the settlement of Lyptsi, the Russians have been holding their forces, which are quite large, all this time.

"But given that the enemy cannot achieve any success in the direction of Kharkiv region along the border line as of now, this indicates that the enemy does not have enough forces to be able to advance deep into the territory of our country," Demchenko said.

In Sumy region, fighters of the Main Intelligence Directorate defeated eight companies of Russian invaders. In fierce battles, the enemy lost 334 soldiers killed and 550 wounded.