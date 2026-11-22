The UN COP31 climate conference in Turkey ended in a major scandal after delegations from nearly 200 countries failed to agree on key provisions of the final document during two weeks of negotiations. Some observers are already calling the summit the worst in the history of climate conferences. International media report this, writes UNN.

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The main cause of the disputes was the issue of phasing out fossil fuels. The organizers decided to remove the relevant wording from the final text to avoid having the document blocked by Saudi Arabia and other influential states.

However, this decision sparked strong dissatisfaction from the European Union, the United Kingdom, and some developing countries.

Why COP31 is being called a failure

Despite lengthy negotiations, the participants failed to develop a common position on reducing dependence on coal, oil, and gas, which are the main sources of greenhouse gas emissions.

Representatives of a number of states insisted that the final agreement should contain clear commitments to switching to cleaner energy sources. At the same time, other countries opposed such wording.

As a result, the conference, from which new global agreements on combating climate change had been expected, ended with sharp disagreements among the participants.

The UN climate summit has reached an impasse; the adoption of the final decision was postponed until Sunday