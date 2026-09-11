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The White House stated that a representative of the Russian Federation will take part in the G20 energy ministers’ meeting next week.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 88 views

G20 energy talks involving a representative of Russia will be held in Houston. The meeting will take place amid fuel shortages and rising prices.

The White House stated that a representative of the Russian Federation will take part in the G20 energy ministers’ meeting next week.

A representative of Russia will participate next week in G20 countries' energy talks. The meeting will take place in Houston amid problems with oil and gas supplies and rising fuel prices. Reuters reports, as cited by UNN.

Details 

According to the publication, the G20 ministers' meeting on energy abundance is scheduled for Monday through Wednesday. The United States will be represented by Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, Energy Secretary Chris Wright, and White House representative Jared Agen.

The White House did not immediately say who would participate in next week's meeting on behalf of Russia. Representatives of the energy industry from Europe and Asia are also expected to attend 

– the publication writes.

At the same time, last month the United States hosted Russia's Finance Minister Anton Siluanov at a G20 meeting in North Carolina. It was the first in-person attendance by Russia's finance minister at the forum since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. 

According to available information, the meeting will focus on energy-related issues.

The European Union's efforts to achieve independence from Russian oil and gas are failing just ahead of winter, with gas reserves at extremely low levels, its auditors said this month. Despite the meeting's title, the wars in Ukraine and Iran have raised concerns about energy security in many countries. This week, the price of U.S. diesel reached a record high of more than $6 per gallon, the Strait of Hormuz is largely closed to oil and natural gas shipments, and the construction of data centers in the United States is straining energy supplies 

– the publication writes. 

We remind you

Russia resumed attacks on Ukraine, despite the U.S. president's statements about peace talks. Moscow demands the demilitarization of Ukraine and, de facto, its renunciation of sovereignty and independence, as well as the transfer of territories. 

Alla Kiosak

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