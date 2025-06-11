The White House called WP's data about plans to expand the sending of migrants, including Ukrainians, to Guantanamo a fake
Kyiv • UNN
The White House has denied information from The Washington Post about plans to expand the sending of migrants, including Ukrainians, to Guantanamo. The relevant message was posted on her page by White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt, writes UNN.
Details
This story is fake news. Nothing is happening
Let us remind you
The Washington Post wrote that the Trump administration's alleged plan involves moving thousands of illegal migrants to a military base in Guantanamo Bay, including citizens of allied countries, including Ukraine.
It was reported that foreign citizens who are being considered for relocation come from various countries. Among them are hundreds from friendly European countries, including Great Britain, Italy, France, Germany, Ireland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Lithuania, Poland, Turkey and Ukraine, as well as from other parts of the world, including many from Haiti.