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Parliament supported the creation of the Space Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine — what is envisaged

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2166 views

Parliament gave initial approval to a bill on the creation of Space Forces within the Armed Forces of Ukraine. A total of 252 lawmakers voted in favor to develop defense technologies.

Parliament supported the creation of the Space Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine — what is envisaged

The Verkhovna Rada supported the creation of Space Forces within the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This was reported by Parliament on November 9, UNN writes.

Details

Parliament adopted as a basis the relevant bill on amendments to the Law of Ukraine "On the Armed Forces of Ukraine" regarding clarification of the structure of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (No.13255).

The bill was supported by 252 members of parliament.

The document provides for the development of space technologies to strengthen Ukraine’s defense capabilities. In particular, it concerns the creation of an early warning system of its own to detect launches of enemy missiles and the development of means to counter such attacks.

As noted in the explanatory memorandum, Ukraine has the capability to create its own satellites for the needs of the security and defense sector, which, combined with appropriate launch vehicles to put them into space, will ensure:

  • the development of its own capabilities to detect missile launches from the enemy’s territory – Ukraine will acquire its own early warning system for enemy missile strikes;
    • the development of its own capabilities to deter the enemy and practically counter its strikes using exoatmospheric (i.e., space-based) means of attack – Ukraine will acquire the capabilities to take preventive action promptly and will obtain means of practically countering the enemy’s missile and space strikes;
      • the development of its own national secure satellite communications system to meet the needs of the security and defense sector;
        • a significant increase in the intelligence capabilities of Ukraine’s intelligence community through the expansion of its own constellation of reconnaissance satellites.

          In modern warfare, there is no way without space - an expert explained why Ukraine needs its own Space Forces12.04.25, 09:00 • 184253 views

          Julia Shramko

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