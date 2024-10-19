The use of DPRK troops in Ukraine is a “red line”: the US Congress called on Biden to respond
The chairman of the US House Intelligence Committee called for the use of DPRK troops against Ukraine to be considered a “red line.” He sent a letter to Biden informing him about the movement of North Korean troops to Russia.
The use of North Korean troops against Ukraine should be a red line for the United States and NATO. This was stated on Friday, October 18, by Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee Mike Turner in the social network X, UNN reports.
According to the post, the congressman sent a letter to Biden.
He wonders why the administration failed to promptly inform Congress "about the movement of North Korean troops toward Russia.
Turner noted that the use of North Korean troops against Ukraine should be a red line for the United States and NATO.
NATO Secretary General Rutte says there is no evidence of North Korean soldiers' participation in the fighting in Ukraine.
