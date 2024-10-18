A serious threat to the security of the international community: south korea confirms that dPRK has sent its troops to russia
Kyiv • UNN
South Korean intelligence has reported that 12,000 North Korean troops have been sent to Russia to participate in the war against Ukraine. Seoul considers this a serious threat to international security.
South Korean intelligence reports that more than 10,000 North Korean troops have been dispatched to participate in Russia's aggression against Ukraine.
Written by UNN with reference to Reuters and Yonhap.
South Korea's intelligence service has information that Pyongyang has sent 12,000 troops to Russia. Seoul emphasizes that this poses a serious security threat to the international community. At the same time, South Korea emphasizes that it will respond with all available means.
South Korean President Yun Suk-yol holds an unscheduled meeting on security issues.
Participants... shared the view that the current situation, when closer ties between Russia and North Korea have gone beyond the movement of military supplies to the actual deployment of troops, is a serious security threat not only to our country but also to the international community
According to the Yonhap news agency, North Korea is participating in the war in Ukraine on the side of Russia. Pyongyang has already decided to send 12,000 troops, including a special forces unit.
Recall
North Korea said that it had mobilized almost one and a half million people in two days.
North Korea has already sent units to Ukraineto monitor the DPRK's weapons - NSDC CDC.
The United States, South Korea and Japan announce the creation of a new team to monitor sanctions against the DPRK17.10.24, 03:14 • 102363 views