The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump has begun a procedure that will allow some sanctioned tankers to return to legal oil transportation. Bloomberg reports, UNN informs.

Details

It is noted that U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright said the Trump administration is allowing the sale of oil from sanctioned oil tankers so that these vessels can begin legally transporting crude oil.

The U.S. government is working with investors who are buying idle sanctioned tankers, modernizing them, and using the vessels to transport unsanctioned oil - Wright said.

The publication points out that this is not about lifting restrictions on tankers that transported Russian or Iranian oil, but about changing their status.

We will move some vessels from what I call the bad-guy fleet to the good-guy fleet. They will no longer transport oil subject to sanctions - Wright explained.

According to him, these tankers "could end the conflict in Ukraine."

"That would be a real plus. They could achieve an energy ceasefire with the Ukrainians and repair their oil refineries, or they could reduce their consumption of diesel fuel for conducting military operations," the U.S. secretary added.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that easing sanctions against Russia will not help stop the war. He called the deal on diesel fuel the first step toward the further lifting of restrictions.

Trump traded Ukrainian lives for Russian diesel ahead of the elections - Le Monde