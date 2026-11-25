The U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network is investigating recent unauthorized access to some of its systems. ABC News reports, according to UNN.

Details

As a precautionary measure, FinCEN shut down some systems. The BSA E-Filing website continues to operate, although some services may be temporarily unavailable - the statement said.

ABC News contacted the department for comment, but has not yet received a response.

Additionally

UNN previously reported that the CIA’s unclassified system was hacked in a cyberattack. The breach affected a system that processes intelligence information from open sources, including the collection and analysis of publicly available data from sources such as the internet, commercial satellites, and private data brokers.

We remind you

The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is investigating an alleged breach of the National Crime Information Center (NCIC). This is already the second such incident in recent months.