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The US threatens to completely cut Ukraine off from intelligence after the next attack on Russian oil refineries – WP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1288 views

WP reports that the US warned Ukraine of a complete halt to intelligence sharing after new strikes on Russia’s energy facilities. The decision has not yet been made.

The US threatens to completely cut Ukraine off from intelligence after the next attack on Russian oil refineries – WP

U.S. intelligence agencies warned the Ukrainian embassy that the United States would immediately stop sharing any intelligence with Kyiv in the event of further Ukrainian strikes on Russian energy facilities. The Washington Post reports this, citing a source, according to UNN.

Details

According to the publication, Washington made a firm demand to halt attacks on Russia’s energy infrastructure. This concerns not a partial restriction of cooperation, but a possible complete suspension of intelligence sharing.

The newspaper’s source claims that the American warnings were exceptionally broad and reached a wide range of contacts connected to Ukraine.

Discussion continues at the White House over intelligence for Ukraine - media14.10.26, 17:58 • 10845 views

U.S. warnings reached an unprecedented scale

The warnings were so extensive that everyone whose surname sounded Ukrainian received a call

— The Washington Post’s source said.

The report came amid tensions surrounding Ukrainian strikes on Russian energy facilities. Earlier, the Financial Times wrote that representatives of Donald Trump’s administration had also threatened to suspend the PURL mechanism, under which European allies purchase American weapons for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

It is currently unknown whether Washington has made any decision to restrict intelligence cooperation. The cited report contains no official confirmation that such threats have been implemented.

Zelenskyy confirmed that the United States threatened to suspend intelligence sharing with Ukraine over strikes on Russian oil refineries - NPR14.10.26, 10:17 • 5770 views

Stepan Haftko

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