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Discussion continues at the White House over intelligence for Ukraine - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 340 views

Trump is furious about the strikes on Russian oil refineries, but did not issue an order. CIA Director Ratcliffe opposes restricting data sharing.

Discussion continues at the White House over intelligence for Ukraine - media

A discussion is currently underway at the White House regarding the further provision of intelligence to Ukraine. CIA Director Ratcliffe opposes restricting the provision of intelligence. Trump has not issued such an order at this point, although he is quite furious about Ukraine's strikes on Russian oil refineries. Semafor writes about this, reports UNN.

Details

According to the publication, Trump does not attach much importance to the idea of ending intelligence sharing with Ukraine, telling reporters yesterday that the United States is continuing to share intelligence and that "we are helping them"—while emphasizing that his goal is to end Russia's years-long war against that country.

However, this idea is being actively discussed at the White House 

- one of the Trump administration officials told the publication.

At the same time, importantly, there is still no consensus on further action: according to reports, CIA Director John Ratcliffe opposes the idea.

Trump is quite furious. He could issue such an order

- the official said, hinting that Trump would have to end intelligence sharing specifically regarding targets on Russian territory.

We would like to remind you

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that Ukrainian military personnel had received warnings about a possible suspension of intelligence sharing with the United States.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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