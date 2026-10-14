Zelenskyy confirmed that the United States threatened to suspend intelligence sharing with Ukraine over strikes on Russian oil refineries - NPR

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukrainian military personnel had received warnings about a possible suspension of intelligence sharing with the United States. NPR reported this, citing an interview with the Head of State, on October 13, UNN reports.

Details

"The Trump administration warned that it could stop sharing intelligence with Ukraine if Ukrainian forces did not halt long-range drone strikes on oil refineries in russia," the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, told NPR, the outlet writes.

During the conversation, the journalist asked Zelenskyy whether he confirmed that the United States had stopped providing Ukraine with intelligence.

"Zelenskyy told me that this had not yet happened, but there had been a warning that it could happen," the NPR journalist noted.

The President of Ukraine clarified that the messages had not been sent directly to him but to the Ukrainian military.

"But, honestly, did we receive messages that this could be stopped under certain conditions? Yes, my generals told me that at the military level, they had this information," Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

Recall

U.S. President Donald Trump said that Washington had not stopped providing Ukraine with intelligence and continued cooperating with Kyiv. The American leader said this on October 13 while speaking with journalists.