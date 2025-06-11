The US and China have agreed on a plan to reduce trade tensions

The US and China have agreed on a preliminary plan to ease trade tensions, which could restore the flow of sensitive goods between the world's two largest economies. Bloomberg reports, UNN informs.

Details

It is noted that American and Chinese negotiators in London stated that both parties agreed on how to implement the agreements reached at the previous round of negotiations in Geneva.

According to China's chief trade negotiator Li Chengan, US and Chinese delegations will now return the proposals they have developed to the leaders of the countries.

After the presidents approve them, we will try to implement it - said US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick.

In turn, US Trade Representative Jamison Greer clarified that no other meetings are planned, but added that the American and Chinese sides communicate frequently and can do so when they need to.

"Although the full details of the agreement are not disclosed, American negotiators said they are "absolutely confident" that the issue of rare earth minerals and magnets supplies will be resolved," the article says.

Reminder

A few days ago, Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to allow the supply of rare earth minerals and magnets to the United States. This may reduce tensions in trade relations between the countries.

US President Donald Trump reported that a meeting of American representatives with the Chinese delegation on the trade agreement will take place on June 9 in London.

US automakers urge immediate action over China's restrictions on rare earth material exports