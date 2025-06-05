US automakers urge immediate action over China's restrictions on rare earth material exports

$41.480.16
Russia is hunting for spare parts: how Moscow is buying up Soviet components to block Ukraine's access to them
02:25 PM • 1444 views

Russia is hunting for spare parts: how Moscow is buying up Soviet components to block Ukraine's access to them

12:51 PM • 13814 views

Missile strike on a training ground in the Poltava region: 16 soldiers were wounded, two of them died.

11:49 AM • 26129 views

"Baby Box" in 2025: Ministry of Social Policy tells whether there will be changes in assistance

11:02 AM • 32139 views

NBU has left the discount rate unchanged at 15.5%

June 5, 08:39 AM • 72665 views

Modification of Russian ballistic missiles: how Ukraine can cope with the new challenge

June 5, 08:35 AM • 54883 views

The Ministry of Finance is preparing an alternative scenario if hostilities continue throughout 2026

June 5, 06:46 AM • 46371 views

The environmental situation in Ukraine in 2025: how the war affected the environment

June 4, 05:36 PM • 66535 views

Russia blocks Ukrainian aviation: from disinformation to disruption of supplies - how the aggressor state undermines the strategic industry

June 4, 04:52 PM • 95981 views

"Will not lead to immediate peace": Trump said he spoke with Putin for over an hour about Ukraine and Iran

June 4, 04:37 PM • 62910 views

Anatoliy Shariy was sentenced in absentia to 15 years in prison for treason

Minus another 930 occupiers: enemy losses as of June 5

June 5, 04:47 AM • 16639 views

A state holiday in memory of the victims of the Volyn tragedy has appeared in Poland

June 5, 05:00 AM • 22611 views

Explosion occurred in Kyiv region: three injured, one detained

June 5, 05:24 AM • 15367 views

Five More Countries Join EW Coalition - Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

08:57 AM • 43056 views

Return to the Land of Oz: the first trailer for "Wicked: For Good" has been released

09:10 AM • 51366 views
Sanitary control and epidemiological supervision according to European standards or destruction of the existing system: about reservations to the deputy initiative

June 4, 03:03 PM • 90735 views

Ukraine can strengthen the fight against "gray" electronics through international digital tools

June 4, 12:57 PM • 103364 views

Ukraine is preparing for changes in trade with the European Union: what will happen after June 6
June 4, 06:24 AM • 163541 views

Linguistic manipulations subdue consumers: certificate, guarantee, official status… Have you checked what is behind these words?

June 3, 02:43 PM • 204000 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

June 3, 12:52 PM • 315943 views
Return to the Land of Oz: the first trailer for "Wicked: For Good" has been released

09:10 AM • 51441 views

In the Netherlands, baboons at a zoo took selfies on a phone that a visitor accidentally dropped into their enclosure.

June 4, 11:54 AM • 51783 views

CD Projekt RED showed the first trailers of the game "The Witcher 4"

June 3, 02:36 PM • 97758 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

June 3, 12:52 PM • 315943 views

Cameron will film "The Devils" after "Avatar" - about demons, witches and apocalyptic monsters

June 3, 07:52 AM • 166399 views
US automakers urge immediate action over China's restrictions on rare earth material exports

Kyiv • UNN

 • 798 views

American auto parts suppliers are urging the government to intervene due to China's restrictions on the export of rare earth metals. This threatens the production of components.

US automakers urge immediate action over China's restrictions on rare earth material exports

American auto parts suppliers have appealed to the government to intervene immediately due to China's restrictions on the export of rare earth metals and magnets, which threatens the production of automotive components. This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

In April, China, which controls more than 90% of the world's rare earth processing capacity, introduced export licensing, which led to a reduction in supplies. This has already caused "serious, real risks" to supply chains, the Motor & Equipment Manufacturers Association (MEMA) said.

The situation remains unresolved and the level of concern remains very high. Immediate and decisive action is needed to prevent widespread disruptions and economic consequences in the vehicle supplier sector

– noted MEMA.

In a joint letter dated May 9, MEMA and the Alliance for Automotive Innovation, which includes General Motors, Toyota, Volkswagen and Hyundai, warned that without reliable access to these materials, suppliers will not be able to produce critical components, including automatic transmissions, throttle assemblies, alternators, various engines, sensors, seat belts, speakers, headlights, steering and cameras.

Without reliable access to these elements and magnets, auto suppliers will not be able to manufacture critical automotive components 

– the letter says.

Additionally

As reported by UNN, in early May, Ford estimated its losses at $1 billion 500 million in 2025 due to Trump's tariffs.

Andrey Kulik

Andrey Kulik

EconomyNews of the World
Volkswagen
Reuters
Toyota
Donald Trump
China
