United States set a record for arms sales in 2024: media sees contribution of Ukraine demand

Sales of US military equipment to foreign governments increased by 29% to a record $318.7 billion. This is attributed, in particular, to demand from Ukraine. This was reported by Al Jazeera, UNN writes.

Details

According to the U.S. State Department, in 2024, sales of U.S. military equipment to foreign governments increased by 29% to a record $318.7 billion. This figure includes sales of fighter jets to Israel worth $18.8 billion.

Direct military sales by U.S. companies reportedly rose to $200.8 billion in fiscal 2024, up from $157.5 billion in 2023, while sales organized through the U.S. government rose to $117.9 billion in 2024, up from $80.9 billion the previous year.

In a statement, the State Department said that arms sales and transfers are viewed as important tools of U.S. foreign policy with potential long-term implications for regional and global security.

The sales approved for 2024 included, among others, $23 billion worth of F-16 aircraft and their modernization for the Turkish army, $18.8 billion worth of F-15 fighter jets for Israel, and $2.5 billion worth of M1A2 Abrams tanks for Romania.

It is noted that American defense contractors are trying their best to meet the surge in demand for weapons, which has increased dramatically as a result of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The publication points out that "the growth of arms exports from the United States was due to the desire of countries to replenish the stocks of weapons transferred to Ukraine.

Recall

US military aid to Ukraine continues under previously approved packages, despite the suspension of foreign aid for 90 days.