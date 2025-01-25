ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
United States set a record for arms sales in 2024: media sees contribution of Ukraine demand

United States set a record for arms sales in 2024: media sees contribution of Ukraine demand

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 40475 views

Sales of US military equipment to foreign governments in 2024 increased by 29% to $318.7 billion. The growth in exports is attributed to demand from Ukraine and the need for countries to replenish their weapons stockpiles.

Sales of US military equipment to foreign governments increased by 29% to a record $318.7 billion. This is attributed, in particular, to demand from Ukraine. This was reported by Al Jazeera, UNN writes.

Details 

According to the U.S. State Department, in 2024, sales of U.S. military equipment to foreign governments increased by 29% to a record $318.7 billion. This figure includes sales of fighter jets to Israel worth $18.8 billion.

Direct military sales by U.S. companies reportedly rose to $200.8 billion in fiscal 2024, up from $157.5 billion in 2023, while sales organized through the U.S. government rose to $117.9 billion in 2024, up from $80.9 billion the previous year.

Polish minister reveals under what conditions Trump will take into account Europeans' position on Ukraine25.01.25, 12:35 • 41289 views

In a statement, the State Department said that arms sales and transfers are viewed as important tools of U.S. foreign policy with potential long-term implications for regional and global security.

The sales approved for 2024 included, among others, $23 billion worth of F-16 aircraft and their modernization for the Turkish army, $18.8 billion worth of F-15 fighter jets for Israel, and $2.5 billion worth of M1A2 Abrams tanks for Romania.

It is noted that American defense contractors are trying their best to meet the surge in demand for weapons, which has increased dramatically as a result of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The publication points out that "the growth of arms exports from the United States was due to the desire of countries to replenish the stocks of weapons transferred to Ukraine.

Recall 

US military aid to Ukraine continues under previously approved packages, despite the suspension of foreign aid for 90 days.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

WarNews of the World
mcdonnell-douglas-f-15-eagleMcDonnell Douglas F-15 Eagle
israelIsrael
united-states-department-of-stateUnited States Department of State
romaniaRomania
turkeyTurkey
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
varianty-f-16-fighting-falcon-vid-general-dynamicsF-16 Fighting Falcon
polandPoland

