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The US is close to reaching a trade deal with Canada - Trump

Kyiv • UNN

 • 640 views

Trump said that the US would soon reach a trade deal with Canada. In recent months, the countries have exchanged tariffs worth billions of dollars.

The US is close to reaching a trade deal with Canada - Trump
Donald Trump

On Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump said that the United States was close to concluding a trade agreement with Canada, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

"Canada is a great partner; we will conclude an agreement with it very soon. It will be a great deal," Trump said in an interview with Fox News.

The publication notes that over the past several months, Canada and the United States have imposed tariffs worth billions of dollars on each other. The issue of imposing tariffs on Canada became one of the topics discussed in some northern U.S. states, particularly Michigan and Maine, ahead of the midterm elections held on Tuesday.

On Sunday, Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said they had discussed a trade agreement that, according to the U.S. president, would be "great for our farmers." Carney wrote on the social media platform X: "In the coming weeks, our teams will work to achieve this outcome."

The United States and Canada have moved closer to a trade deal – the White House reported progress25.10.26, 21:13 • 5303 views

Antonina Tumanova

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