The United States and Canada have moved closer to a trade deal – the White House reported progress

The United States and Canada have moved closer to concluding a trade agreement after several months of disputes over tariffs. Negotiations between the countries have intensified, and Washington has already agreed to remove some tariffs on Canadian goods. White House chief economic adviser Kevin Hassett said this in an interview with Fox News, Bloomberg reports, UNN writes.

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According to Hassett, U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has been in active contact with Canadian representatives over the past week.

I think we are very close to finally reaching an agreement on this issue – the White House adviser said.

The U.S. is removing some tariffs

Washington has decided to remove the 50% tariff on Canadian plywood, bleached paper, cardboard, and specialized agricultural machinery. The decision was made following appeals from Senator Susan Collins, who represents the state of Maine.

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At the same time, U.S. officials note that a final agreement is not yet guaranteed. Washington believes that Canada has not yet offered sufficiently favorable terms for the United States.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney confirmed his readiness to continue negotiations but emphasized that any agreement must serve the interests of Canadians.

Trade disputes between the countries intensified after the failure of negotiations in August, when the United States and Canada imposed a number of reciprocal restrictions.

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