"I'm looking for an adjective to describe it" — Canada's prime minister speaks out about Starlink manipulation affecting Ukraine

$45.050.0350.440.13
ukenru
12:45 PM • 5738 views
Around ten data centers were damaged in Kyiv in September — Koretskyi
12:30 PM • 7182 views
All four Moscow airports suspended operations due to an air raid alert
12:22 PM • 9430 views
Shelters in schools and kindergartens are no longer for everyone: who will be allowed to take shelter from shelling
12:05 PM • 5536 views
Ukraine and Russia exchanged prisoners: 270 defenders returned homePhotoVideo
11:02 AM • 10407 views
Ukraine Wants to Move Customs Checks to EU Countries Amid Threat of Russian Drones - FT
Exclusive
10:30 AM • 15610 views
Ukraine's economy is approaching a critical threshold: experts warn that reducing employee deferments will intensify the decline
10:04 AM • 10830 views
Talks between Russia, US and Ukraine are planned in Abu Dhabi in the first half of November - Kremlin
09:43 AM • 11027 views
Zelenskyy approved the tax on parcels worth up to €150 - when to expect prices to rise
08:59 AM • 11784 views
Starlink restrictions for Ukraine have not been lifted yet – “Flash”
07:59 AM • 13910 views
Half a million Ukrainians without power due to Russian attacks; emergency outages in Kyiv and a number of regions
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+14°
0m/s
99%
755mm
Popular news
Russia attacked several regions of Ukraine overnight; there are wounded people, fires, and damaged housesOctober 23, 04:11 AM • 18914 views
Megan Fox is "not bothered" by her ex MGK's romance with Dakota JohnsonOctober 23, 05:49 AM • 20124 views
AI agents were left alone without any tasks - the result stunned researchersOctober 23, 07:09 AM • 14667 views
The law on the safety of employees at work has returned to the 2023 version despite lengthy revision - Federation of Trade UnionsOctober 23, 07:39 AM • 19591 views
Two weeks without court hearings: who and why is delaying the consideration of the case concerning medical negligence by Odrex doctors?October 23, 07:42 AM • 18902 views
Publications
Shelters in schools and kindergartens are no longer for everyone: who will be allowed to take shelter from shelling12:22 PM • 9434 views
Ukraine's economy is approaching a critical threshold: experts warn that reducing employee deferments will intensify the decline
Exclusive
10:30 AM • 15612 views
Two weeks without court hearings: who and why is delaying the consideration of the case concerning medical negligence by Odrex doctors?October 23, 07:42 AM • 19118 views
The law on the safety of employees at work has returned to the 2023 version despite lengthy revision - Federation of Trade UnionsOctober 23, 07:39 AM • 19803 views
Will loans be wiped out and money disappear from accounts: what will happen if Ukraine destroys Russian banks’ data centers?
Exclusive
October 23, 05:40 AM • 24579 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Elon Musk
Xi Jinping
Ursula von der Leyen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Donetsk Oblast
Crimea
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"He came in the evening and waited in the downpour" — around the world, customers lined up to buy the first foldable iPhone01:12 PM • 1516 views
Jenna Ortega made a shocking statement about her career ahead of the new season of "Wednesday"Video11:40 AM • 4422 views
AI agents were left alone without any tasks - the result stunned researchersOctober 23, 07:09 AM • 14834 views
Megan Fox is "not bothered" by her ex MGK's romance with Dakota JohnsonOctober 23, 05:49 AM • 20284 views
The former television-presenter couple whose romance caused a scandal have announced their engagement to each otherOctober 23, 03:05 AM • 28992 views
Actual
Starlink
Social network
Technology
Diia (service)
Series

"I'm looking for an adjective to describe it" — Canada's prime minister speaks out about Starlink manipulation affecting Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 402 views

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is concerned about restrictions on Starlink for Ukraine. He called for diversifying technology supplies and expressed support for Kyiv.

"I'm looking for an adjective to describe it" — Canada's prime minister speaks out about Starlink manipulation affecting Ukraine

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said he was concerned about SpaceX’s manipulation of the Starlink satellite system, which made Ukraine’s defense more difficult, and suggested that reports of Elon Musk’s involvement show why he is focused on making Canada less dependent on any one country or technology. UNN reports this, citing Bloomberg.

Details

The Wall Street Journal reported this week that Musk ordered the speed of the military version of Starlink to be limited, hindering the capabilities of Ukraine’s defense forces in the fight against Russia. The Journal also reported that U.S. President Donald Trump called Musk to ask him to lift these restrictions.

"I’m looking for the right adjective to describe the person who made this decision, or the group of people who made this decision against a country—and this is against a country that is literally fighting for the lives of its citizens against open aggression," the Canadian prime minister told reporters in Istanbul on Friday, October 23. "So, are we concerned? Yes, we are concerned."

Carney said the incident shows why his government is focused on diversifying Canada’s trade relations, particularly in technology, in order to strengthen the country’s sovereignty.

"As Canadians, we do not want to find ourselves in a situation where we depend on a single supplier that can change its point of view, or where we can be forced to change our point of view by a single nation-state that puts Canadians at risk or threatens our sovereignty," Carney said.

But the diversification process will take time, since "we are starting from a position where we are very, very dependent on certain systems in certain countries."

Carney’s visit is the first official visit by a Canadian prime minister to Turkey and is part of his government’s efforts to expand Canada’s diplomatic and trade relations, as U.S. tariffs continue to harm some of its industries, the publication writes.

Meanwhile, the European Union is preparing to ask Canada and the United Kingdom to increase their support for Ukraine to help address a funding shortfall, according to a report by Politico.

EU to call on Canada and Britain to increase funding for Ukraine - report21.10.26, 08:19 • 21619 views

Carney said that Canada "does not need the EU to carry out these requests" and that his government is working directly with Ukraine, adding that he had spoken with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the past week, including about the situation with Starlink.

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
War in Ukraine
Mark Carney
Starlink
SpaceX
Bloomberg L.P.
Donald Trump
European Union
Elon Musk
Canada
Istanbul
Great Britain
Turkey
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine