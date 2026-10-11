The United States can no longer be relied upon: Trump sharply criticized in the European Parliament for attacking Zelenskyy

The Chair of the European Parliament’s Committee on Security and Defence, Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann, said that Europe can no longer rely on the United States as a reliable partner. She attributed this to the policy of President Donald Trump, who, in her view, is weakening the West and effectively supporting Vladimir Putin through his attacks on Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The MEP wrote this on the social media platform X, UNN reports.

Details

The German politician reacted sharply to Trump’s calls for the President of Ukraine to resign. She stressed that matters concerning Ukraine’s leadership must be decided exclusively by Ukrainian citizens in democratic elections.

If Trump calls on Zelenskyy to resign, he is unequivocally siding with a murderer. The leadership of Ukraine is decided exclusively by Ukrainian men and women in free elections, not by the White House and certainly not by the Kremlin – Strack-Zimmermann said.

Europe must act independently of Washington’s position

According to the head of the European Parliament’s Defence Committee, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin must face international justice in The Hague, while those affected by Russian aggression must receive the necessary support.

Strack-Zimmermann also accused the American president of undermining the unity of Western allies and attacking democratic institutions.

Through his latest attacks on allies and democratic institutions, Trump is weakening the West and harming democracy. Many Americans believe this as well. Therefore, Europe must unwaveringly adhere to a clear course and support Ukraine, because the United States cannot currently be relied upon – the MEP stressed.

In her view, European states must maintain a consistent position on supporting Ukraine regardless of the political decisions of the Trump administration.

Relations between Trump and Zelenskyy have fallen to their lowest point, but the Americans do not plan to stop providing intelligence — WSJ