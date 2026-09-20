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The US and China have begun talks ahead of the Trump–Xi summit — Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 34 views

In New York, the US and China are discussing trade, investment, AI, and Iran. The talks are intended to preserve the fragile trade truce.

The US and China have begun talks ahead of the Trump–Xi summit — Bloomberg

U.S. and Chinese representatives began talks in New York ahead of the summit between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping. Bloomberg reports, according to UNN.

Details

The negotiators, led by U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, are expected to discuss issues ranging from trade and investment to artificial intelligence and the conflict in Iran.

U.S. and Chinese representatives began talks in New York aimed at laying the groundwork for a high-profile summit between Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping, as the world’s two largest economies seek to preserve—and possibly extend—a fragile trade truce.

One of the agenda’s priorities is the trade truce, under which both sides reduced tariffs and export restrictions and which expires in November.

According to people familiar with the situation, an announcement on the introduction of new U.S. tariffs linked to accusations of excess production capacity among trading partners was postponed until the meeting concluded.

As Bloomberg reported earlier, the U.S. and China are working to reduce tariffs on American energy and agricultural goods as part of a broader initiative to ease barriers on $30 billion worth of goods from both sides under the Trade Council mechanism launched earlier this year.

The negotiators, led by U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, are expected to discuss issues ranging from trade and investment to artificial intelligence and the conflict in Iran.

The US nearly started a war with China over an erroneous AI-generated report – CNN19.09.26, 09:10 • 14410 views

Yevhen Ustimenko

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