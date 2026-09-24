"The Ukrainian delegation is on its way to Ukraine" - Office of the President responded to reports about a meeting with the US and Russia

The Ukrainian delegation is on its way to Ukraine. This is how the Office of the President commented to journalists on September 24 on media reports about preparations for a trilateral meeting of representatives of Ukraine, the United States and Russia today, UNN writes.

The Ukrainian delegation is on its way to Ukraine; ZN has no sources within the delegation - the OP reported.

Earlier, ZN reported, citing a source in diplomatic circles, that "a Ukraine-Russia-US trilateral meeting is being prepared in New York today," and that "the main topic of discussion will be an energy ceasefire." According to the publication, Ukraine would allegedly be "represented at the meeting by Head of the OP Kyrylo Budanov and Head of the SZRU Rustem Umerov. The US - by special envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff. Russia - by Putin's special envoy Kirill Dmitriev, who flew to the United States."

This came amid reports that Putin's envoy Kirill Dmitriev had traveled to the United States for a meeting with Trump's envoys.

Putin's representative heads to the US for talks with Trump's team — media

The Ukrainian delegation, headed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, was in the United States, in particular to participate in the UN General Assembly.

Was there a meeting between the Ukrainian and US negotiators?

In comments to journalists in New York overnight on September 24, responding to a question about whether he had met with Trump's envoys, Zelenskyy said: "Was there a meeting after my meeting with President Trump - yes. There was a meeting between our negotiating team and President Trump's negotiating team."

"We discussed all the issues that we outlined with President Trump. I am glad that there was a more detailed meeting, with some timelines, some preparation, some specific things. I believe this is positive. It was not simply a political meeting without any further steps. It happened. We discussed everything. They will contact the Russians, they will contact various partners, and discuss possible formats," Zelenskyy said.

"They are taking a couple of weeks to have some negotiations with the Russians. We will see," he added.

"Have I seen any drafts on paper - no, I haven't. We did not discuss them," the President added.

He noted that the sides had discussed some details during Witkoff and Kushner's visit to Kyiv: "They did not come for no reason."

Ceasefire options under discussion

Zelenskyy also named the ceasefire options currently under discussion: an energy ceasefire, a grain ceasefire and a ceasefire at sea, among others.

"We discussed an energy ceasefire, and we are ready. Not to strike the energy infrastructure of either side. The second issue is a grain ceasefire, or a ceasefire at sea. Because at sea there may be not only grain, not only agricultural products; there may be energy, metallurgy, and so on. Both sides are interested. God willing, it will work. (...) I see opportunities in this," Zelenskyy said.

The President said that he had already discussed this with Egypt, Turkey, the UAE and India. According to him, these countries are interested in there being "peace and calm at sea."

Zelenskyy called the G20 summit in the United States "one of the best" opportunities to meet with Putin