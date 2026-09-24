"The Ukrainian delegation is on its way to Ukraine" - Office of the President responded to reports about a meeting with the US and Russia

$44.860.0751.190.15
ukenru
Exclusive
12:41 PM • 11728 views
The Ministry of Finance confirmed that it is working on the issue of taxing aircraft leasing
10:29 AM • 20673 views
EU approved nearly €3 billion for Ukraine after it completed 10 reform steps
09:57 AM • 20635 views
Zelenskyy called the G20 summit in the United States "one of the best" opportunities to meet with Putin
08:59 AM • 15712 views
Russian strikes claimed the lives of 8 people and injured more than 20; Nova Poshta was affected — consequences by regionPhotoVideo
08:00 AM • 22881 views
Zelenskyy explained how Ukraine is collecting one or two air defense missiles at a time
Exclusive
September 24, 06:56 AM • 27520 views
A boy was born at a maternity hospital in Kyiv during the explosionsPhotoVideo
September 24, 05:21 AM • 27620 views
Four "Zircon" missiles and three ballistic missiles were neutralized over Ukraine during Russia's massive attack
September 23, 10:20 PM • 47618 views
Russia struck Kyiv with ballistic missiles
September 23, 06:22 PM • 56048 views
Ukraine handed over prisoners from North Korea to South Korea - Zelenskyy
September 23, 06:09 PM • 36999 views
"Hear the cry for help" — Sybiha, at the UN, called on the world to save the residents of Oleshky from a humanitarian catastrophe
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+13°
3.7m/s
70%
746mm
Popular news
A discrepancy of UAH 73.5 million: how much did the NHSU actually pay the Odrex clinic?September 24, 06:00 AM • 33521 views
Top 5 Simple Fall Cookie RecipesPhotoSeptember 24, 06:25 AM • 33078 views
"General Winter will change sides": Zelenskyy warned Russia of a "painful" winter in the event of Russian attacks on energy infrastructureSeptember 24, 06:40 AM • 8904 views
Expensive motorcycles and hundreds of thousands from private clinics: what the declarations of NMU Rector Kuchin conceal09:32 AM • 19924 views
Does Ukrainian weaponry have an advantage over Western weaponry, and what does battle-proof have to do with it?Photo10:30 AM • 15762 views
Publications
The Ministry of Finance confirmed that it is working on the issue of taxing aircraft leasing
Exclusive
12:41 PM • 11729 views
Russia wants to carry out an operation similar to Ukraine’s “Spiderweb” against three European countries12:30 PM • 6650 views
Does Ukrainian weaponry have an advantage over Western weaponry, and what does battle-proof have to do with it?Photo10:30 AM • 15949 views
Expensive motorcycles and hundreds of thousands from private clinics: what the declarations of NMU Rector Kuchin conceal09:32 AM • 20113 views
Top 5 Simple Fall Cookie RecipesPhotoSeptember 24, 06:25 AM • 33272 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Xi Jinping
Ursula von der Leyen
Kyrylo Budanov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
New York City
Europe
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kim Kardashian showed off her famous curves in a pink bikini and her getaway with HamiltonPhotoSeptember 23, 02:01 PM • 39368 views
Arnold Schwarzenegger visited Oktoberfest again and conducted an orchestraPhotoSeptember 23, 12:38 PM • 46758 views
"Not like any role before": Tom Cruise opens up about his new film from the Oscar-winning directorVideoSeptember 23, 11:36 AM • 48304 views
GOP senator wants to subpoena Donald Trump Jr. over wedding money from an oligarch with ties to PutinSeptember 23, 07:19 AM • 55203 views
George Lucas planned three more "Star Wars" films but "decided to step away" from directingVideoSeptember 23, 05:39 AM • 55415 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Starlink
Heating
Forbes
Fox News

"The Ukrainian delegation is on its way to Ukraine" - Office of the President responded to reports about a meeting with the US and Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1292 views

The Office of the President said that the Ukrainian delegation is returning to Ukraine. The media reported on possible talks regarding an energy truce.

"The Ukrainian delegation is on its way to Ukraine" - Office of the President responded to reports about a meeting with the US and Russia

The Ukrainian delegation is on its way to Ukraine. This is how the Office of the President commented to journalists on September 24 on media reports about preparations for a trilateral meeting of representatives of Ukraine, the United States and Russia today, UNN writes.

The Ukrainian delegation is on its way to Ukraine; ZN has no sources within the delegation

- the OP reported.

Earlier, ZN reported, citing a source in diplomatic circles, that "a Ukraine-Russia-US trilateral meeting is being prepared in New York today," and that "the main topic of discussion will be an energy ceasefire." According to the publication, Ukraine would allegedly be "represented at the meeting by Head of the OP Kyrylo Budanov and Head of the SZRU Rustem Umerov. The US - by special envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff. Russia - by Putin's special envoy Kirill Dmitriev, who flew to the United States."

This came amid reports that Putin's envoy Kirill Dmitriev had traveled to the United States for a meeting with Trump's envoys.

Putin's representative heads to the US for talks with Trump's team — media23.09.26, 22:54 • 5090 views

The Ukrainian delegation, headed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, was in the United States, in particular to participate in the UN General Assembly.

Was there a meeting between the Ukrainian and US negotiators?

In comments to journalists in New York overnight on September 24, responding to a question about whether he had met with Trump's envoys, Zelenskyy said: "Was there a meeting after my meeting with President Trump - yes. There was a meeting between our negotiating team and President Trump's negotiating team."

"We discussed all the issues that we outlined with President Trump. I am glad that there was a more detailed meeting, with some timelines, some preparation, some specific things. I believe this is positive. It was not simply a political meeting without any further steps. It happened. We discussed everything. They will contact the Russians, they will contact various partners, and discuss possible formats," Zelenskyy said.

"They are taking a couple of weeks to have some negotiations with the Russians. We will see," he added.

"Have I seen any drafts on paper - no, I haven't. We did not discuss them," the President added.

He noted that the sides had discussed some details during Witkoff and Kushner's visit to Kyiv: "They did not come for no reason."

Ceasefire options under discussion

Zelenskyy also named the ceasefire options currently under discussion: an energy ceasefire, a grain ceasefire and a ceasefire at sea, among others.

"We discussed an energy ceasefire, and we are ready. Not to strike the energy infrastructure of either side. The second issue is a grain ceasefire, or a ceasefire at sea. Because at sea there may be not only grain, not only agricultural products; there may be energy, metallurgy, and so on. Both sides are interested. God willing, it will work. (...) I see opportunities in this," Zelenskyy said.

The President said that he had already discussed this with Egypt, Turkey, the UAE and India. According to him, these countries are interested in there being "peace and calm at sea."

Zelenskyy called the G20 summit in the United States "one of the best" opportunities to meet with Putin24.09.26, 12:57 • 20636 views

Julia Shramko

War in UkrainePolitics
Energy
US Elections
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
United Nations General Assembly
Steve Witkoff
Rustem Umerov
Donald Trump
India
New York City
Kyrylo Budanov
United Arab Emirates
Turkey
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Egypt
Ukraine
Kyiv