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Putin's representative heads to the US for talks with Trump's team — media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1954 views

Kirill Dmitriev will meet in New York with Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner and other US representatives. The goal is to continue the dialogue and peace efforts.

Putin's representative heads to the US for talks with Trump's team — media
Kirill Dmitriev, REUTERS/Ramil Sitdikov

On Wednesday, representative of Russian dictator Kirill Dmitriev is heading to the United States, where he will meet with representatives of Donald Trump's administration — Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner and others. Reuters was told this by two sources familiar with the preparations for the talks, reports UNN.

According to the sources, Dmitriev's visit to the United States, coordinated with Vladimir Putin, will take place in New York on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly and will follow up on Putin's meeting with US representatives, which took place in the Kremlin earlier this month.

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One of the sources told Reuters that the purpose of the visit was to maintain dialogue between Russia and the United States and continue efforts to achieve peace.

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