Ukraine and Russia are interested in a truce regarding energy and grain - Rubio

Russia and Ukraine are interested in a "limited ceasefire" concerning grain and energy. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated this, reports UNN , citing The Guardian.

Details

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said after a meeting with Russian Minister Sergei Lavrov that both Russia and Ukraine had expressed interest in a limited ceasefire covering grain and energy.

According to him, "it does not resolve the problem of the war, but in my opinion, it could ease the noticeable global pressure to some extent."

Rubio noted that the United States was ready to play a "constructive role" in achieving such a ceasefire.

"Perhaps this could become a starting point or a platform for a broader agreement," he added.

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