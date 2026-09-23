Safe shipping in the Black Sea is possible — Zelenskyy names the condition

Ukraine is ready to guarantee safe navigation in the Black Sea if Russia is also ready to take real steps to de-escalate the situation. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his speech at the sixth summit of the International Crimea Platform on September 23, reports UNN.

Details

According to the head of state, Ukraine is ready to do its part to ensure peaceful, safe navigation and food security in the Black Sea. At the same time, Russia must also be ready to take real steps toward de-escalation.

The head of state added that Russia must ensure food and energy security, as well as the right of people to live without fear in Crimea and other occupied territories.

The disrespect began with Crimea in 2014, when Russia entered Crimea. Therefore, there can be no complete return to normality without Crimea, without restoring security, protecting people and lives, releasing the prisoners held by Russia, and returning to the basic principles of international law — the statement by Zelenskyy reads.

We remind you

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with U.S. President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the UN.