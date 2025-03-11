State Department announced the time of the meeting between the delegations of the USA and Ukraine in Saudi Arabia
Kyiv • UNN
The U.S. State Department announced the time for the meeting of delegations in Jeddah on March 11. The meeting will take place at 11:00 AM Kyiv time with the participation of high-ranking officials from both countries.
The U.S. Department of State announced the time of the meeting between the delegations of Ukraine and the United States in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on March 11, reports UNN.
Details
"12:00 local time (11:00 Kyiv time) - Secretary of State Rubio and National Security Advisor Mike Waltz will meet with Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andrii Yermak, and Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia," the statement said.
Supplement
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky stated that there will be four representatives from Ukraine in the negotiations with the U.S. in Saudi Arabia. The Ukrainian team will consist of Andrii Yermak, Andrii Sybiha, Rustem Umerov, and Pavlo Palisa.
According to the President, Ukraine will have a clear focus on constructive dialogue, and "we hope to discuss and agree on the necessary decisions and steps."
Head of the Office of the President Andrii Yermak reported on his arrival for the meeting with the American delegation in Jeddah, indicating that the agenda for the Ukrainian side includes the protection of Ukrainian interests and a clear vision for ending the war.
The U.S. delegation will be led by Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Before the negotiations, Rubio stated that during the negotiations in Saudi Arabia, America wants to hear from Ukraine what concessions it can make for the sake of peace.