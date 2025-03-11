The threat of a missile strike from the Russian Federation from the Black Sea remains
Kyiv • UNN
In the waters of the Black Sea, there is one Russian ship carrying cruise missiles "Kalibr" with a salvo of up to 4 missiles. In the Mediterranean Sea, there are 4 ships, of which 3 have on board up to 26 "Kalibrs."
Russia has one ship in the Black Sea, which is a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 4 missiles. This was reported by the press service of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (Navy of Ukraine), as reported by UNN.
Details
It is noted that as of the morning of Tuesday, March 11, an enemy missile carrier was recorded in the waters of the Black Sea.
In the Black Sea, there is 1 enemy ship, which is a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 4 missiles; in the Sea of Azov, there are no enemy ships; in the Mediterranean Sea, there are 4 enemy ships, of which 3 are carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 26 missiles
Over the past day, in the interests of the Russian Federation, the following vessels passed through the Kerch Strait: to the Black Sea - 4 vessels, of which 1 continued its movement towards the Bosporus Strait; to the Sea of Azov - 9 vessels, of which 5 were moving from the Bosporus Strait.
The Russian Federation continues to violate the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea 1974 (SOLAS) by turning off automatic identification systems.
Recall
The Russian army carried out a massive drone attack on Odesa late in the evening on March 10. As a result of the attack, fires broke out in a private house, in a children's toy warehouse, and in a fuel tank.
Russian troops attacked Kramatorsk10.03.25, 23:16 • 22570 views