The third stage of the prisoner exchange 1000 for 1000: among 303 soldiers are defenders of Mariupol and defenders from the Ministry of Internal Affairs system

$41.500.00
46.930.00
ukenru
Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch
May 24, 04:10 PM • 97186 views

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 10:54 AM • 87801 views

President Zelenskyy announced the second day of the exchange in the "1000 for 1000" format: 307 more Ukrainian defenders are home.

May 24, 08:00 AM • 122362 views

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

Exclusive
May 23, 02:43 PM • 175225 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine

May 23, 02:05 PM • 127000 views

Ukraine has returned 390 prisoners, the exchange will continue this weekend - Zelenskyy

May 23, 12:17 PM • 85469 views

The government has supplemented the list of minerals of national importance: what for

May 23, 11:54 AM • 90282 views

"He was at home everywhere": Kyiv bids farewell to Maksym Nelipa

Exclusive
May 23, 11:31 AM • 71123 views

The National Police has strengthened security measures near departments to counter terrorist attacks

Exclusive
May 23, 10:55 AM • 54857 views

MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, who ignored two court hearings due to a trip abroad, did not receive permission for it - SAP

May 23, 09:52 AM • 53798 views

Trump announced the completion of a major prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
1m/s
81%
746mm
Popular news

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has his ninth child

May 25, 03:12 AM • 29253 views

Kyiv Day and State Special Communications Day: what else is celebrated on May 25

May 25, 03:30 AM • 44646 views

Russian shelling of Khmelnytskyi region: four dead and five wounded – OVA

May 25, 04:19 AM • 23973 views

Kyiv region: already 4 dead, 16 injured, including 3 children (photos and videos of the consequences of the Russian attack)

May 25, 05:38 AM • 8284 views

Miley Cyrus confessed how filming the video on the Walk of Fame ended for her in intensive care

10:11 AM • 21207 views
Publications

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

May 24, 08:00 AM • 122402 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
Exclusive

May 23, 02:43 PM • 175263 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 07:04 AM • 218905 views

In the face of Russian aggression, Ukraine cannot allow a protracted systemic crisis in the aviation industry

May 22, 02:24 PM • 311565 views

Multifaceted Artur Gatunok, or how the Yabluka network has been trading in "gray" equipment for years

May 22, 01:44 PM • 392615 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Marco Rubio

Yurii Ihnat

Maroš Šefčovič

Antonio Tajani

Olena Zelenska

Actual places

Kyiv

China

Donetsk Oblast

Kherson Oblast

Kharkiv Oblast

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Miley Cyrus confessed how filming the video on the Walk of Fame ended for her in intensive care

10:11 AM • 21931 views

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 04:10 PM • 97204 views

Billy Joel Diagnosed with Rare Brain Condition, Concerts Canceled

May 23, 07:29 PM • 32118 views

The second part of "The Devil Wears Prada" is expected to be released on May 1, 2026

May 23, 06:15 PM • 31668 views

Stork Hritzko threw the weakest stork chick out of the nest: what is the condition of the baby

May 23, 05:58 PM • 37593 views
Actual

The Guardian

9K720 Iskander

Financial Times

Facebook

MIM-104 Patriot

The third stage of the prisoner exchange 1000 for 1000: among 303 soldiers are defenders of Mariupol and defenders from the Ministry of Internal Affairs system

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1108 views

The third stage of the exchange took place, with 303 Ukrainian soldiers returning home, including 70 defenders of Mariupol. In total, 1,000 Ukrainians have returned home in three days.

The third stage of the prisoner exchange 1000 for 1000: among 303 soldiers are defenders of Mariupol and defenders from the Ministry of Internal Affairs system

The third stage of the largest exchange - among the 303 Ukrainians who returned home from captivity - 70 defenders of Mariupol, including 33 defenders of "Azovstal" and 46 defenders from the Ministry of Internal Affairs system.

Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko and Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov shared posts dedicated to the third stage of the large-scale exchange of prisoners. They summarized that in total, 1,000 Ukrainians have returned home in three days, reports UNN.

Details

303 of our soldiers returned from captivity - soldiers and sergeants of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Airborne Assault Forces, State Border Guard Service, Territorial Defense Forces, Navy, National Guard. Among them are 70 defenders of Mariupol, including 33 defenders of "Azovstal". In total, 1,000 Ukrainians have returned home in three days

- said the head of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Rustem Umerov.

Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko noted on his social media page:

Today, the third stage of the largest exchange has ended - 303 Ukrainians have returned home. Among them are 46 defenders from the Ministry of Internal Affairs system:

  • 36 border guards;
    • 10 guardsmen.

      He explained that most of them were captured in the Donetsk and Luhansk directions in 2022 and 2023.

      We will take care of everyone: we will provide the necessary medical, psychological assistance and social support.

      - added Klymenko.

      Recall

      President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the third, final part of the exchange of prisoners of war "1000 for 1000".

      Representatives of the State Border Guard Service, the special transport service, the National Guard of Ukraine; the Armed Forces of Ukraine have returned.

      The second day of the "1000 for 1000" exchange: new exclusive footage of the released defenders has appeared24.05.25, 16:41 • 9822 views

      Ihor Telezhnikov

      Ihor Telezhnikov

      SocietyWar
      Rustem Umerov
      National Guard of Ukraine
      Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
      Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
      State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
      Armed Forces of Ukraine
      Igor Klymenko
      Volodymyr Zelenskyy
      Ukraine
      Luhansk
      Mariupol
      Donetsk
      Brent
      $64.89
      Bitcoin
      $107,258.60
      S&P 500
      $5,819.27
      Tesla
      $341.00
      Газ TTF
      $36.45
      Золото
      $3,360.50
      Ethereum
      $2,498.14