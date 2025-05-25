The third stage of the prisoner exchange 1000 for 1000: among 303 soldiers are defenders of Mariupol and defenders from the Ministry of Internal Affairs system

The third stage of the largest exchange - among the 303 Ukrainians who returned home from captivity - 70 defenders of Mariupol, including 33 defenders of "Azovstal" and 46 defenders from the Ministry of Internal Affairs system.

Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko and Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov shared posts dedicated to the third stage of the large-scale exchange of prisoners. They summarized that in total, 1,000 Ukrainians have returned home in three days, reports UNN.

Details

303 of our soldiers returned from captivity - soldiers and sergeants of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Airborne Assault Forces, State Border Guard Service, Territorial Defense Forces, Navy, National Guard. Among them are 70 defenders of Mariupol, including 33 defenders of "Azovstal". In total, 1,000 Ukrainians have returned home in three days - said the head of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Rustem Umerov.

Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko noted on his social media page:

Today, the third stage of the largest exchange has ended - 303 Ukrainians have returned home. Among them are 46 defenders from the Ministry of Internal Affairs system:

36 border guards;

10 guardsmen.

He explained that most of them were captured in the Donetsk and Luhansk directions in 2022 and 2023.

We will take care of everyone: we will provide the necessary medical, psychological assistance and social support. - added Klymenko.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the third, final part of the exchange of prisoners of war "1000 for 1000".

Representatives of the State Border Guard Service, the special transport service, the National Guard of Ukraine; the Armed Forces of Ukraine have returned.

The second day of the "1000 for 1000" exchange: new exclusive footage of the released defenders has appeared