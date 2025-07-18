The sun won't break through: Ukraine will be covered by rains and thunderstorms today

Today, July 18, cloudy weather is expected in Ukraine, with moderate rains in some regions. This was reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, according to UNN.

Details

On Friday, July 18, forecasters predict moderate rains in Ukraine during the day, except for the far east, heavy rains in Zakarpattia and Prykarpattia, significant rains in Odesa, Vinnytsia, Khmelnytskyi, and during the day in Zhytomyr regions, thunderstorms at night in the southwestern part, and during the day in Ukraine, except for the west, with hail and squalls of 15-20 m/s in places on the Left Bank.

The temperature in the southern part and in the east of the country will be 29-34° during the day, in the rest of the territory 13-18° at night, 21-26° during the day, and 16-21° in the western regions.

Wind of variable directions, 3-8 m/s.

In the Kyiv region and in Kyiv, it will be cloudy with clearings. Rain is forecast during the day, with thunderstorms in places.

The wind will be of variable directions, with a speed of 3-8 m/s.

The air temperature in the Kyiv region will be 21-26° during the day. In the capital, Kyiv, the air temperature will warm up to 21-23° during the day.

