The strongest in a year, but not enough for effect: expert on the 18th package of EU sanctions against Russia

$41.560.06
47.500.13
ukenru
“Inefficient and non-transparent”: political scientist called for a transparent audit of ARMA's work and personnel changes
Exclusive
01:57 PM • 5466 views

“Inefficient and non-transparent”: political scientist called for a transparent audit of ARMA's work and personnel changes

Exclusive
12:47 PM • 16704 views

Activation of mosquitoes and midges in summer: dermatologist about the danger of bites and what to do if you scratch them

Exclusive
12:09 PM • 23765 views

Complex, laborious, but critically necessary: how Ukraine supports equipment for the front

Exclusive
June 11, 07:03 AM • 37973 views

"Prices have not decreased": Ukrainians did not see the effect of the ban on pharmaceutical marketing - survey (video)

Exclusive
June 11, 07:00 AM • 62860 views

Is demobilization possible now: opinion of a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security

Exclusive
June 11, 06:29 AM • 103956 views

Without suspicion and interrogation: Zima still heads the legal department of the NBU, despite the open criminal case

Exclusive
June 10, 05:49 PM • 63709 views

"Gray" absorption: YABLUKA may acquire "Citrus" - the market is in shock

June 10, 05:12 PM • 87052 views

The US will cut funding for military aid to Ukraine in the defense budget for 2026 - Hegseth

June 10, 04:42 PM • 61869 views

Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against "Artek" and 58 individuals for the deportation of Ukrainian children

June 10, 02:41 PM • 62330 views

What will be included in the EU's 18th package of sanctions against Russia: a complete list

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
3.3m/s
56%
748mm
Popular news

NATO seeks to include funds for Ukraine in new spending target - Bloomberg

June 11, 06:12 AM • 56304 views

Denmark urgently buys ground-based air defense systems for billions - Ministry of Defense

June 11, 06:47 AM • 52195 views

Elon Musk said he regrets some of his posts about Trump

June 11, 08:51 AM • 85698 views

EU is facing a tough battle to adopt the 18th package of sanctions against Russia - FT

09:53 AM • 28127 views

Sleight of hand and no fraud, or how to save the profits of drug manufacturers Фармацевтичний ринок – один з найбільш зарегульованих у світі. З одного боку, це захищає споживачів від неякісної продукції та шахрайства. З іншого боку, зарегульованість може використовуватись і для захисту інтересів великих фармацевтичних компаній. Одним з таких інструментів є патентний захист. Патент дає компанії ексклюзивні права на виробництво та продаж певного лікарського засобу протягом певного періоду часу, зазвичай 20 років. Це дозволяє компанії встановлювати високі ціни на ліки, щоб компенсувати витрати на дослідження та розробку. Після закінчення терміну дії патенту, інші компанії можуть починати виробництво генериків – копій оригінального лікарського засобу. Генерики зазвичай дешевші за оригінальні ліки, що робить їх доступнішими для споживачів. Однак, фармацевтичні компанії часто використовують різні стратегії, щоб продовжити термін дії патентного захисту своїх ліків. Однією з таких стратегій є подання нових патентів на незначні зміни в лікарському засобі, такі як зміна форми випуску або дозування. Так зване «вічнозелене патентування». Це дозволяє компанії продовжувати отримувати високі прибутки від продажу ліків, навіть після закінчення терміну дії оригінального патенту. Іншою стратегією є укладання угод з виробниками генериків, щоб ті не випускали генерики на ринок. Так звані «pay-for-delay» угоди. Фармацевтична компанія платить виробнику генериків, щоб той відклав випуск генерика на певний період часу. Такі угоди є незаконними в багатьох країнах, але вони все ще зустрічаються на практиці. Обидві ці стратегії призводять до того, що споживачі змушені переплачувати за ліки. В Україні, як і в багатьох інших країнах, патентний захист фармацевтичної продукції є досить суворим. Це з одного боку стимулює інновації, але з іншого боку робить ліки менш доступними для населення. Для вирішення цієї проблеми, необхідно збалансувати інтереси фармацевтичних компаній та споживачів. З одного боку, необхідно забезпечити компаніям можливість отримувати прибуток від своїх інновацій. З іншого боку, необхідно зробити ліки більш доступними для населення. Одним з можливих рішень є посилення контролю за видачею патентів на фармацевтичну продукцію. Патентні відомства повинні більш ретельно перевіряти, чи є заявлені зміни в лікарському засобі дійсно інноваційними, чи вони є лише спробою продовжити термін дії патентного захисту. Іншим можливим рішенням є посилення контролю за укладанням угод між фармацевтичними компаніями та виробниками генериків. Антимонопольні органи повинні більш ретельно розслідувати такі угоди, щоб запобігти зловживанням. Крім того, необхідно розвивати виробництво генериків в Україні. Це дозволить знизити ціни на ліки та зробити їх більш доступними для населення. В цілому, для вирішення проблеми доступності ліків в Україні, необхідний комплексний підхід, який включає в себе посилення контролю за патентним захистом, боротьбу зі зловживаннями на фармацевтичному ринку та розвиток виробництва генериків. The pharmaceutical market is one of the most regulated in the world. On the one hand, this protects consumers from substandard products and fraud. On the other hand, regulation can also be used to protect the interests of large pharmaceutical companies. One such tool is patent protection. A patent gives a company exclusive rights to manufacture and sell a particular drug for a certain period of time, usually 20 years. This allows the company to set high prices for the drug to recoup its research and development costs. After the patent expires, other companies can begin producing generics – copies of the original drug. Generics are usually cheaper than original drugs, making them more accessible to consumers. However, pharmaceutical companies often use various strategies to extend the term of patent protection for their drugs. One such strategy is to file new patents on minor changes to the drug, such as changing the dosage form or dosage. This is so-called "evergreening." This allows the company to continue to generate high profits from the sale of the drug, even after the original patent expires. Another strategy is to make agreements with generic manufacturers not to release generics to the market. These are so-called "pay-for-delay" agreements. The pharmaceutical company pays the generic manufacturer to delay the release of the generic for a certain period of time. Such agreements are illegal in many countries, but they still occur in practice. Both of these strategies result in consumers being forced to overpay for medicines. In Ukraine, as in many other countries, patent protection for pharmaceutical products is quite strict. On the one hand, this encourages innovation, but on the other hand, it makes medicines less accessible to the population. To solve this problem, it is necessary to balance the interests of pharmaceutical companies and consumers. On the one hand, it is necessary to ensure that companies can profit from their innovations. On the other hand, it is necessary to make medicines more accessible to the population. One possible solution is to strengthen control over the issuance of patents for pharmaceutical products. Patent offices should more thoroughly check whether the claimed changes in the drug are truly innovative, or whether they are just an attempt to extend the term of patent protection. Another possible solution is to strengthen control over the conclusion of agreements between pharmaceutical companies and generic manufacturers. Antimonopoly authorities should more thoroughly investigate such agreements to prevent abuses. In addition, it is necessary to develop the production of generics in Ukraine. This will reduce the prices of medicines and make them more accessible to the population. In general, to solve the problem of access to medicines in Ukraine, a comprehensive approach is needed, which includes strengthening control over patent protection, combating abuses in the pharmaceutical market, and developing the production of generics.

11:05 AM • 52254 views
Publications

Sleight of hand and no fraud, or how to save the profits of drug manufacturers Фармацевтичний ринок – один з найбільш зарегульованих у світі. З одного боку, це захищає споживачів від неякісної продукції та шахрайства. З іншого боку, зарегульованість може використовуватись і для захисту інтересів великих фармацевтичних компаній. Одним з таких інструментів є патентний захист. Патент дає компанії ексклюзивні права на виробництво та продаж певного лікарського засобу протягом певного періоду часу, зазвичай 20 років. Це дозволяє компанії встановлювати високі ціни на ліки, щоб компенсувати витрати на дослідження та розробку. Після закінчення терміну дії патенту, інші компанії можуть починати виробництво генериків – копій оригінального лікарського засобу. Генерики зазвичай дешевші за оригінальні ліки, що робить їх доступнішими для споживачів. Однак, фармацевтичні компанії часто використовують різні стратегії, щоб продовжити термін дії патентного захисту своїх ліків. Однією з таких стратегій є подання нових патентів на незначні зміни в лікарському засобі, такі як зміна форми випуску або дозування. Так зване «вічнозелене патентування». Це дозволяє компанії продовжувати отримувати високі прибутки від продажу ліків, навіть після закінчення терміну дії оригінального патенту. Іншою стратегією є укладання угод з виробниками генериків, щоб ті не випускали генерики на ринок. Так звані «pay-for-delay» угоди. Фармацевтична компанія платить виробнику генериків, щоб той відклав випуск генерика на певний період часу. Такі угоди є незаконними в багатьох країнах, але вони все ще зустрічаються на практиці. Обидві ці стратегії призводять до того, що споживачі змушені переплачувати за ліки. В Україні, як і в багатьох інших країнах, патентний захист фармацевтичної продукції є досить суворим. Це з одного боку стимулює інновації, але з іншого боку робить ліки менш доступними для населення. Для вирішення цієї проблеми, необхідно збалансувати інтереси фармацевтичних компаній та споживачів. З одного боку, необхідно забезпечити компаніям можливість отримувати прибуток від своїх інновацій. З іншого боку, необхідно зробити ліки більш доступними для населення. Одним з можливих рішень є посилення контролю за видачею патентів на фармацевтичну продукцію. Патентні відомства повинні більш ретельно перевіряти, чи є заявлені зміни в лікарському засобі дійсно інноваційними, чи вони є лише спробою продовжити термін дії патентного захисту. Іншим можливим рішенням є посилення контролю за укладанням угод між фармацевтичними компаніями та виробниками генериків. Антимонопольні органи повинні більш ретельно розслідувати такі угоди, щоб запобігти зловживанням. Крім того, необхідно розвивати виробництво генериків в Україні. Це дозволить знизити ціни на ліки та зробити їх більш доступними для населення. В цілому, для вирішення проблеми доступності ліків в Україні, необхідний комплексний підхід, який включає в себе посилення контролю за патентним захистом, боротьбу зі зловживаннями на фармацевтичному ринку та розвиток виробництва генериків. The pharmaceutical market is one of the most regulated in the world. On the one hand, this protects consumers from substandard products and fraud. On the other hand, regulation can also be used to protect the interests of large pharmaceutical companies. One such tool is patent protection. A patent gives a company exclusive rights to manufacture and sell a particular drug for a certain period of time, usually 20 years. This allows the company to set high prices for the drug to recoup its research and development costs. After the patent expires, other companies can begin producing generics – copies of the original drug. Generics are usually cheaper than original drugs, making them more accessible to consumers. However, pharmaceutical companies often use various strategies to extend the term of patent protection for their drugs. One such strategy is to file new patents on minor changes to the drug, such as changing the dosage form or dosage. This is so-called "evergreening." This allows the company to continue to generate high profits from the sale of the drug, even after the original patent expires. Another strategy is to make agreements with generic manufacturers not to release generics to the market. These are so-called "pay-for-delay" agreements. The pharmaceutical company pays the generic manufacturer to delay the release of the generic for a certain period of time. Such agreements are illegal in many countries, but they still occur in practice. Both of these strategies result in consumers being forced to overpay for medicines. In Ukraine, as in many other countries, patent protection for pharmaceutical products is quite strict. On the one hand, this encourages innovation, but on the other hand, it makes medicines less accessible to the population. To solve this problem, it is necessary to balance the interests of pharmaceutical companies and consumers. On the one hand, it is necessary to ensure that companies can profit from their innovations. On the other hand, it is necessary to make medicines more accessible to the population. One possible solution is to strengthen control over the issuance of patents for pharmaceutical products. Patent offices should more thoroughly check whether the claimed changes in the drug are truly innovative, or whether they are just an attempt to extend the term of patent protection. Another possible solution is to strengthen control over the conclusion of agreements between pharmaceutical companies and generic manufacturers. Antimonopoly authorities should more thoroughly investigate such agreements to prevent abuses. In addition, it is necessary to develop the production of generics in Ukraine. This will reduce the prices of medicines and make them more accessible to the population. In general, to solve the problem of access to medicines in Ukraine, a comprehensive approach is needed, which includes strengthening control over patent protection, combating abuses in the pharmaceutical market, and developing the production of generics.

11:05 AM • 52715 views

Without suspicion and interrogation: Zima still heads the legal department of the NBU, despite the open criminal case
Exclusive

June 11, 06:29 AM • 103909 views

The ARMA reform is stalled: who is blocking the changes and why it is dangerous

June 10, 04:21 PM • 99292 views

How to plan summer vacation for a child during the war: psychologist's advice
Exclusive

June 9, 12:50 PM • 309499 views

"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters

June 9, 08:00 AM • 260709 views
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Elon Musk

Kyriakos Mitsotakis

Javier Milei

Actual places

Ukraine

United Kingdom

Poland

Kyiv

Odesa

Advertisement
UNN Lite

A "Strawberry Moon" has risen over Ukraine: users share photos on social media

June 10, 08:02 PM • 43151 views

Now Ye Ye: Kanye West changes his name for the second time

June 10, 05:29 PM • 52995 views

Two members of the BTS group have been discharged from military service: they are preparing new songs and promise to return to the stage "as soon as possible"

June 10, 01:35 PM • 79056 views

Rare show in the sky on June 11: "Strawberry Moon" will be at its lowest point in years

June 10, 12:39 PM • 60627 views

In Poland, residents of an apartment building put up a notice asking not to have loud sex

June 10, 11:04 AM • 94626 views
Actual

Diia (service)

The Washington Post

Mikoyan MiG-29

Mi-24

Il-78

The strongest in a year, but not enough for effect: expert on the 18th package of EU sanctions against Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 648 views

Ukraine managed to influence the content of the new, 18th package of anti-Russian sanctions of the EU, which includes restrictions on the import of petroleum products and increased pressure on the "shadow fleet". It may become the strongest in a year, but it is still not effective enough to bleed the aggressor country.

The strongest in a year, but not enough for effect: expert on the 18th package of EU sanctions against Russia

The European Union has officially proposed the 18th package of sanctions against Russia, which may be the strongest in the last year and will strike at the manufacturers of Iskanders, hundreds of companies of the Russian military-industrial complex, sectorally ban the import of fuel from Russian oil and, for the first time, will provide an opportunity to reach the captains of the shadow fleet. This was announced on the telethon by the President's Commissioner for Sanctions Policy Vladyslav Vlasiuk, UNN reports.

I would say that this is definitely better than the previous sanctions package. This 18th sanctions package definitely looks better now than it did a few weeks ago. We saw potentially big things. In particular, we expect to see about two hundred companies associated with the Russian military-industrial complex there. It seems to us that many files that we sent played an important role here. And look, there is another sector of the Russian economy. Look, there are Iskander manufacturers there

 – Vlasiuk explained.

Details

The expert stressed that the data and analysis sent by the Ukrainian side could have influenced the preparation of a new package of anti-Russian economic restrictions. One of the key decisions in the draft sanctions is a proposal to ban the import of petroleum products produced from Russian oil. This should close one of the main schemes for circumventing sanctions restrictions.

Plus, what I like is that it causes even such a great interest - it is predicted in the current draft a sectoral ban on the import of petroleum products produced from Russian oil. That is, this whole story is constantly about the fact that Russia sold and sells crude oil to India, where it is processed into diesel fuel and brought to the European Union

- he noted.

Despite the positive changes, the package still has weaknesses, in particular regarding control over the shadow fleet that transports Russian oil in circumvention of sanctions. According to the expert, only 77 tankers have been added to the new list - this is very small compared to the actual volumes.

77 is honestly not that many, firstly. Secondly, in the last month we have had conversations with many key partners in the European Union about what else needs to be sanctioned. And we don't see this in this package. We talked about terminals, ports, and captains of the shadow fleet. And we don't see this, and we don't like it

 – added Vlasiuk.

According to the Commissioner, the key task should be not just pressure, but a systemic deprivation of Russia of petrodollars - the main source of funding for the war.

And why would we want to see the captains of the shadow fleet there, that is, we have 400 tankers under sanctions there. Exactly some part and, in principle, even, I would say, not a small part, but about 50% of tankers. After being sanctioned, they still loaded Russian oil at least once. These tankers have specific individuals - the captains of the shadow fleet. If he is a captain, he knows that he is carrying 

– Vlasiuk explained.

The analyst emphasized that the introduction of personal sanctions against the captains will force them to consider the consequences.

If he is already a captain of a sanctioned tank and then loads oil, we believe that this person should be sanctioned, in particular by the European Union. The British started doing this, we started doing this, and therefore we really wanted to see this, you know, when sanctions concern specific individuals with consequences for these individuals, it completely changes the motivation of training them responsible

- Vlasiuk noted.

At the same time, he admitted that the greatest effect of the sanctions is when the United States joins. Their measures are more accurate and more effective.

Indeed, the American ones are the most effective in terms of the shadow fleet and financial sanctions. Well, a simple comparison is that if we take the number of sanctioned tankers, then those sanctioned by the United States are 211 tankers. Of these, only 30%, and after that, after the sanctions, were placed in the loading of Russian oil. That is, this sanction is the most effective

– Vlasiuk emphasized.

However, so far the US, despite its effectiveness, is not the leader in terms of the number of restrictions.

And, at the same time, well, we now see that the number of tanks sanctioned by the Americans is less than anyone else. I mean Canada, the USA, Canada, Great Britain, the EU. Therefore, we need to catch up. Or come up with another way to discourage anyone from buying Russian oil, at least above the price cap. And therefore, from this point of view, the Lindsey Graham bill will play its role 

- the Commissioner notes.

A possible US bill with 500% tariffs for buyers of Russian oil could play the role of secondary sanctions.

A tariff of 500% for buyers of Russian oil is essentially the same as a secondary sanction. It is undesirable enough for the person who wants to buy Russian oil in order not to buy this Russian oil, that is, to discourage it. Therefore, we very much hope that this will indeed be introduced in Congress in the near future and adopted

 – the expert noted.

According to estimates, this mechanism could cost Russia tens of billions.

We believe that this will deprive Russia of approximately 60 billion by the end of the year, like that

– added Vlasiuk.

The situation in the Russian economy, according to him, is already showing symptoms of exhaustion.

And it, in fact, is no longer growing at all. That is, their economic growth is now approximately 0%

– he says.

Against this background, the budget deficit is growing, revenues are falling, and imports of critical components are becoming more difficult.

"I know that this may not be so obvious, but even when they receive those components that we then see, feel in Shaheds, Geraniums and missiles, they receive them either less, or of worse quality, or even overpay for them 

– Vlasiuk emphasized.

Let us remind you

The European Union has officially proposed a new 18th package of sanctions against Russia, which proposes to reduce the ceiling price for Russian oil from $60 to $45 per barrel, as well as increase pressure on the Russian "shadow fleet" to prevent oil exports, and complicate the work of the Russian banking sector.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaya Kallas said that Russia is escalating the war, so Europe is increasing pressure to make Russia stop.


Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

EconomyPolitics
Kaya Kallas
European Commission
United States Congress
Lindsey Graham
India
European Union
9K720 Iskander
Canada
United Kingdom
United States
Ursula von der Leyen
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9