Heating season has started: 13 regions are already connecting residential buildings to heat - Ministry of Development
09:42 AM
25.5 thousand foreign students study in Ukrainian universities: most are from China, and over 400 are from the Russian Federation
09:30 AM
Former head of "Ukrenergo" accused of large-scale fraud
09:24 AM
Zelenskyy named October 28 as the start date of the heating season
09:16 AM
Law enforcement officers detained former head of "Ukrenergo" Kudrytskyi: details of the case of embezzlement of millions at energy system facilities
October 28, 08:00 AM
Should we hope for a warm winter: a meteorologist gave a forecast
October 28, 07:39 AM
How to quickly and affordably decorate your home for Halloween: a practical guide for every room
October 28, 07:00 AM
Magnetic storms in November: when to expect solar flares
October 28, 06:38 AM
Hungary wants to form an alliance of Ukraine skeptics in the EU with the Czech Republic and Slovakia - Politico
October 27, 02:34 PM
It will become more difficult to buy medicines: Ukrainians against the initiative to reduce the number of pharmacies
The State Employment Service reported how many Ukrainians have been removed from the register due to mobilization since the beginning of the year

Kyiv • UNN

 • 730 views

Since the beginning of the year, 0.1% of Ukrainians, or 119 people, have been removed from the register of the State Employment Service due to mobilization. In total, 21% of the Employment Service's clients are men, which amounts to almost 62,000 people.

The State Employment Service reported how many Ukrainians have been removed from the register due to mobilization since the beginning of the year

Since the beginning of the year, 0.1% of Ukrainians have been removed from the register of the State Employment Service due to mobilization, UNN reports with reference to the State Employment Service.

The number of men who had the status of unemployed in the Employment Service since the beginning of this year is 21% of the total number of clients, or almost 62 thousand people. At the same time, the number of those who were removed from the register during this period due to conscription into the army is only 119 people, or 0.1% of the total number of unemployed who stopped registration.

- the message says.

Let's add

In general, the number of men in 2025 who applied for services to the State Employment Service, compared to last year, increased by almost 4% - to almost 144 thousand.

Most often, men applied for services in the last 9 months in Dnipropetrovsk region - almost 11.5 thousand people, in Kharkiv region - 9.4 thousand and Lviv region - almost 8.9 thousand people.

A third of graduates found jobs, while some had to retrain: The Employment Service spoke about the situation on the labor market08.08.25, 12:00 • 226542 views

The lowest rates of using the services of the Employment Service among men are in Kherson region - a little more than 2 thousand. Also, they do not often apply in Zakarpattia region - 3.3 thousand, Kirovohrad region - 3.5 thousand and in the capital - 3.9 thousand.  

In total, since the beginning of the year, only 119 people have been removed from the register of the Employment Service due to conscription into the army. Most often in Zhytomyr - 16 and Chernihiv regions - 13.

In addition, in Zakarpattia, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Poltava, Rivne and Kherson regions there were no cases of removal from the register of unemployed due to their conscription.

From electricians to waiters: Employment Service names top scarce professions in Ukraine26.09.25, 10:59 • 2729 views

Antonina Tumanova

