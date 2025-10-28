The State Employment Service reported how many Ukrainians have been removed from the register due to mobilization since the beginning of the year

Since the beginning of the year, 0.1% of Ukrainians have been removed from the register of the State Employment Service due to mobilization, UNN reports with reference to the State Employment Service.

The number of men who had the status of unemployed in the Employment Service since the beginning of this year is 21% of the total number of clients, or almost 62 thousand people. At the same time, the number of those who were removed from the register during this period due to conscription into the army is only 119 people, or 0.1% of the total number of unemployed who stopped registration. - the message says.

In general, the number of men in 2025 who applied for services to the State Employment Service, compared to last year, increased by almost 4% - to almost 144 thousand.

Most often, men applied for services in the last 9 months in Dnipropetrovsk region - almost 11.5 thousand people, in Kharkiv region - 9.4 thousand and Lviv region - almost 8.9 thousand people.

The lowest rates of using the services of the Employment Service among men are in Kherson region - a little more than 2 thousand. Also, they do not often apply in Zakarpattia region - 3.3 thousand, Kirovohrad region - 3.5 thousand and in the capital - 3.9 thousand.

In total, since the beginning of the year, only 119 people have been removed from the register of the Employment Service due to conscription into the army. Most often in Zhytomyr - 16 and Chernihiv regions - 13.

In addition, in Zakarpattia, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Poltava, Rivne and Kherson regions there were no cases of removal from the register of unemployed due to their conscription.

