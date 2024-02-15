ukenru
The situation at the front and the strengthening of Ukrainian air defense: Yermak spoke with the adviser to the US president, Sullivan

The situation at the front and the strengthening of Ukrainian air defense: Yermak spoke with the adviser to the US president, Sullivan

Kyiv  •  UNN

Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak had a phone conversation with National Security Advisor to the President of the United States Jake Sullivan to discuss Ukraine's urgent military needs, air defense systems and expressed gratitude for the continued support of the United States.

Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak had a phone conversation with National Security Advisor to the President of the United States Jake Sullivan as part of the ongoing dialogue with allies, UNN informs.

According to the Presidential Administration, Yermak informed his interlocutor about the current situation at the front and the urgent needs of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. He particularly emphasized the need to further strengthen our air defense systems, as Russia continues to launch terrorist strikes with missiles and drones against Ukrainian cities and critical infrastructure.

"We are increasingly hearing that Ukraine is running out of ammunition" - Sullivan15.02.24, 09:59 • 24574 views

The Head of the President's Office also expressed gratitude to the U.S. Senate for approving the long-awaited decision to continue supporting Ukraine. Yermak noted that during the two years of full-scale Russian invasion, the Ukrainian people have consistently felt a reliable shoulder of the United States. He expressed hope that the U.S. House of Representatives will also support the vote to provide support to Ukraine, which will once again demonstrate America's global leadership in defending freedom and democracy.

Sullivan: The West cannot replace US military aid to Ukraine15.02.24, 09:33 • 30573 views

In addition, Yermak thanked both houses of Congress, the administration of President Joseph Biden, and all Americans who support Ukrainians in their fight for independence against Russia's unjust aggression.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
united-states-house-of-representativesUnited States House of Representatives
united-states-senateUnited States Senate
office-of-the-president-of-ukraineOffice of the President of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
dzheik-sallivanJake Sullivan
andrii-yermakAndriy Yermak
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising