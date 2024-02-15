Sullivan: The West cannot replace US military aid to Ukraine

The West cannot replace the military assistance provided by the United States to Ukraine with anything else. This was stated by US Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs Jake Sullivan at a briefing for journalists, UNN reports .

Details

This gap cannot be completely filled by our allies and partners, we have to face the truth. When you put it all together, there is simply no substitute for the funding provided by the United States Sullivan emphasized.

He emphasized that the U.S. "cannot afford to wait any longer," as the delay is detrimental to Ukrainians and U.S. national security interests.

The cost of inaction is growing every day, especially in Ukraine. We are increasingly receiving information that Ukrainian troops are running out of ammunition or are running out of ammunition on the front line said an aide to the American president.

Context

On February 13, the Senate voted on a billthat would allocate $95 billion to help Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan.

Speaker of the House Johnson noted on Monday that the Senate's document does not address the border crisis, which he said is the "most serious problem" facing the United States.

In addition, Johnson called the document "unlikely to pass" in the House of Representatives.

