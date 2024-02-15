Sullivan: The West cannot replace US military aid to Ukraine

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 101380 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 128041 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 129384 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 170923 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 169037 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 275070 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177758 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166993 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148710 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 243888 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 106210 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 101117 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 82322 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 78942 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 91304 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 275065 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 243886 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 229141 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 254592 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 240506 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 128037 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 103519 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 103676 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 119993 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 120415 views
Sullivan: The West cannot replace US military aid to Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30573 views

According to Jake Sullivan, the United States cannot be replaced in providing military assistance to Ukraine, which is crucial as Ukrainian troops are running out of ammunition, and delays only help Russia.

The West cannot replace the military assistance provided by the United States to Ukraine with anything else. This was stated by US Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs Jake Sullivan at a briefing for journalists, UNN reports .

Details

This gap cannot be completely filled by our allies and partners, we have to face the truth. When you put it all together, there is simply no substitute for the funding provided by the United States

Sullivan emphasized.

He emphasized that the U.S. "cannot afford to wait any longer," as the delay is detrimental to Ukrainians and U.S. national security interests.

The cost of inaction is growing every day, especially in Ukraine. We are increasingly receiving information that Ukrainian troops are running out of ammunition or are running out of ammunition on the front line

said an aide to the American president.

Context

On February 13, the Senate voted on a billthat would allocate $95 billion to help Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan.

Speaker of the House Johnson noted on Monday that the Senate's document does not address the border crisis, which he said is the "most serious problem" facing the United States.

In addition, Johnson called the document "unlikely to pass" in the House of Representatives.

"A signal of unwavering bipartisan support": Kuleba reacts to the US Senate's approval of the aid package for Ukraine13.02.24, 14:59 • 69341 view

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarPolitics
united-states-house-of-representativesUnited States House of Representatives
united-states-senateUnited States Senate
taiwanTaiwan
dzheik-sallivanJake Sullivan
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising