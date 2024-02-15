ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Czech President calls for creation of an international coalition for a just peace in Ukraine

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

"We are increasingly hearing that Ukraine is running out of ammunition" - Sullivan

Kyiv

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan urged Congress to approve additional funding for Ukraine as soon as possible, as its troops reportedly lack ammunition and continue to defend themselves against massive Russian attacks.

During a briefing, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan called on the House of Representatives to pass a bill with additional funding for Ukraine as soon as possible. He said that there is more and more information that Ukraine is running out of ammunition, UNN reports .

Details

The stakes are rising, the cost of inaction is rising every day, especially in Ukraine. We are increasingly receiving reports that Ukrainian troops are being limited or even running out of ammunition on the front lines as Russian forces continue to attack from both the ground and the air in an effort to deplete the Ukrainian air defenses that we have worked so hard to build up over the past two years

Sullivan said.

He emphasized that American allies are closely monitoring the process of allocating aid to Ukraine.

We know from history that when we don't stand up to dictators, they keep coming. And the consequences will be serious for U.S. national security, for our NATO allies, and for others around the world

Sullivan added.

Context

On February 13, the Senate voted on a billthat would allocate $95 billion to help Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan.

Speaker of the House Johnson noted on Monday that the Senate's document does not address the border crisis, which he said is the "most serious problem" facing the United States.

In addition, Johnson called the document "pre-emptively unpassable" in the House of Representatives.

Sullivan: The West cannot replace US military aid to Ukraine15.02.24, 09:33 • 30575 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

War
united-states-house-of-representativesUnited States House of Representatives
natoNATO
dzheik-sallivanJake Sullivan
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising