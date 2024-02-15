"We are increasingly hearing that Ukraine is running out of ammunition" - Sullivan

During a briefing, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan called on the House of Representatives to pass a bill with additional funding for Ukraine as soon as possible. He said that there is more and more information that Ukraine is running out of ammunition, UNN reports .

Details

The stakes are rising, the cost of inaction is rising every day, especially in Ukraine. We are increasingly receiving reports that Ukrainian troops are being limited or even running out of ammunition on the front lines as Russian forces continue to attack from both the ground and the air in an effort to deplete the Ukrainian air defenses that we have worked so hard to build up over the past two years Sullivan said.

He emphasized that American allies are closely monitoring the process of allocating aid to Ukraine.

We know from history that when we don't stand up to dictators, they keep coming. And the consequences will be serious for U.S. national security, for our NATO allies, and for others around the world Sullivan added.

Context

On February 13, the Senate voted on a billthat would allocate $95 billion to help Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan.

Speaker of the House Johnson noted on Monday that the Senate's document does not address the border crisis, which he said is the "most serious problem" facing the United States.

In addition, Johnson called the document "pre-emptively unpassable" in the House of Representatives.

