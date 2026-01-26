$43.140.03
General Staff confirms damage to Russian oil refinery in Slavyansk-on-Kuban and other enemy facilities
Exclusive
10:01 AM • 2100 views
"Spot" price increases and the search for alternatives: what is the situation in the fish and seafood market
09:46 AM • 2744 views
EU approves full ban on Russian gas imports: what's included
Exclusive
08:52 AM • 11099 views
Open competition for leadership positions as a disaster prevention measure: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service without public selection is unacceptable
Exclusive
07:43 AM • 12473 views
Was Kyiv ready for blackouts? The prosecutor's office reported on criminal proceedings investigating the actions of capital officials
January 25, 06:28 PM • 22199 views
MP Orest Salamakha died in a car accident near Lviv
January 25, 04:32 PM • 32439 views
The situation in Kyiv remains extremely difficult - Klymenko
January 25, 04:17 PM • 28613 views
Document on bilateral security guarantees with the US is 100% ready - Zelenskyy
January 25, 03:48 PM • 25659 views
Ranking of the world's strongest armies: Ukraine ranked 20th
January 25, 12:24 PM • 21248 views
Ukraine celebrates the Day of the SBU Cybersecurity Department: the key battle continues "in digital"
"I follow with pain": Pope Leo XIV expressed solidarity with Ukrainians suffering from energy shelling
Occupiers force Melitopol residents to donate blood for Russian military - CNS
Iran's Leader Khamenei Moved to Bunker Due to US Attack Threat - Media
Vučić: peace plan envisages Ukraine's accession to the EU on January 1, 2027
Taxi driver in Kyiv broke passenger's jaw: driver faces up to three years in prison
"Spot" price increases and the search for alternatives: what is the situation in the fish and seafood market
Exclusive
10:01 AM • 2104 views
Scandalous Odrex clinic passed a Ministry of Health inspection, despite patient deaths and 10 criminal proceedings. Selective regulatory control and what does Minister Liashko have to do with it?
Open competition for leadership positions as a disaster prevention measure: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service without public selection is unacceptable
Exclusive
08:52 AM • 11100 views
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?
What to do about the Donbas issue: positions of Ukraine, Russia, and the USA
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Xi Jinping
Salamakha Orest Ihorovych
Ursula von der Leyen
Ukraine
United States
Poland
China
State Border of Ukraine
UNN Lite
Amazon's internal chat exploded with memes in anticipation of new layoffs, referencing Bezos's "two-pizza rule" - report
Lantern Festival opened in China in honor of the Lunar New Year
Dasha Kvitkova tenderly congratulated her fiancé and "teased" him about their age difference
"Dreamed of it": Lesia Nikitiuk becomes host of the Eurovision National Selection - who will join her?
"I have a job, friends, parents": "The Bachelor" finalist revealed if she is still in love with Taras Tsymbalyuk
Technology
Heating
Social network
The Diplomat
The Economist

Scandalous Odrex clinic passed a Ministry of Health inspection, despite patient deaths and 10 criminal proceedings. Selective regulatory control and what does Minister Liashko have to do with it?

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1718 views

The scandalous "Odrex" clinic, against which 10 criminal proceedings have been initiated, announced the "successful completion" of an inspection regarding compliance with licensing conditions. Such a result of the inspection by a special commission of the Ministry of Health raises questions about the regulator and strengthens suspicions of a possible conflict of interest, given the long-standing ties of the clinic's management personally with Minister Viktor Liashko.

Scandalous Odrex clinic passed a Ministry of Health inspection, despite patient deaths and 10 criminal proceedings. Selective regulatory control and what does Minister Liashko have to do with it?

The private clinic Odrex announced that it had passed an inspection by the commission of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine regarding compliance with licensing conditions. According to the logic of this statement, the regulator saw no grounds for harsh decisions – despite criminal proceedings involving the clinic and its medical staff, patient complaints, and widespread public outcry, UNN reports.

However, the available facts cast doubt on the completeness and impartiality of such a conclusion. According to data from the Prosecutor General's Office, law enforcement agencies are investigating 10 criminal proceedings related to the activities of "Odrex." Among the articles are fraud, improper performance of professional duties by medical workers, and intentional homicide. Some cases concern patient deaths after treatment at the clinic.

At the same time, the families of the deceased have repeatedly stated the lack of an adequate response from the regulator. Against this background, the clinic's statement about an allegedly "successful" inspection seems at least contradictory. After all, checking compliance with licensing conditions is not a formality, but a tool for protecting Ukrainian patients. And if violations were previously recorded in one legal entity of the Odrex clinic, the logical question arises: why were they not detected in relation to other licenses under which the same clinic actually operates, with the same doctors, equipment, and address?

After all, at the end of 2025, the Ministry of Health revoked the medical license of one of Odrex's legal entities – LLC "Dim Medytsyny" (House of Medicine). The reason was the clinic administration's refusal to provide documentation to the commission for compliance with licensing conditions. That is, the state had already recognized gross violations in the structure of this business.

At the same time, the clinic continued to operate on the basis of other medical licenses. Formally – different LLCs, actually – the same medical institution. Therefore, such a decision by the regulator suggests selective control by the Ministry of Health.

Conflict of interest

Particular attention in this story is drawn to possible personal and professional ties between the clinic's management and the Minister of Health of Ukraine, Viktor Liashko. As UNN previously reported, Tigran Arutyunyan, the general director of "Odrex," and Viktor Liashko have known each other for at least 7 years and worked together within the Ministry of Health's working group on the development of private medicine in Ukraine. It was there that the rules by which private clinics operate today were developed.

In such a context, the commission's decision not to revoke two more "Odrex" licenses – despite criminal cases and previously established violations – appears to be potentially biased. It may indicate not the absence of problems and violations at the Odrex clinic, but the regulator's loyalty to a specific market player.

What this means for patients

For patients and the families of the deceased and injured, this decision is an alarming signal. It creates a feeling that even in conditions of mass complaints, lawsuits, and criminal proceedings, a private clinic can avoid real sanctions by simply "repackaging" its business and relying on personal connections. In this context, suspicions also arise about a possible corrupt component in the relationship between the Ministry of Health and the Odrex clinic.

Recall

About two months have passed since the release of the resonant documentary film "Wasp's Nest," which detailed the treatment of patients at the private clinic Odrex and possible abuses by the medical institution. After widespread public outcry, active actions by law enforcement agencies and the Ministry of Health were a logical expectation.

Instead, as UNN found out, the families of deceased patients and victims are in a complete information vacuum. They receive neither explanations, nor procedural decisions, nor feedback from the investigation.

In particular, Khrystyna Totkailo, the daughter of a deceased patient, reported that after a criminal proceeding was opened based on her statement, neither investigators nor prosecutors contacted her even once. Svitlana Huk, who lost her husband after treatment at "Odrex," describes a similar situation. Despite the change of investigator, according to her, there is "complete silence" in the case.

The women also state the absence of any contact from the clinic – attempts to explain their actions, apologize, or offer a mechanism for resolving the situation.

Lilia Podolyak

Society Health
Odrex
Sanctions
Film
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Viktor Liashko